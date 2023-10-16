Highlights Key takeaways:

Huddersfield Town's new manager Darren Moore is focused on securing the club's Championship status after a quiet transfer window.

The club has had mixed success in the transfer market, with high-profile signings like Adama Diakhaby and Alex Pritchard not living up to expectations.

Isaac Mbenza, who showed promise after a loan spell, ultimately failed to fulfill his potential before his contract with Huddersfield was terminated.

A new era is underway at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager last month.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock led the Terriers to survival last season after his arrival in February, and Moore will be hoping to secure the club's Championship status once again this campaign.

Moore is still searching for his first win as Town manager, but he has picked up three draws from his first four games, and the club currently sit 19th in the table.

It was a quiet transfer window for Huddersfield this summer, with just four players arriving, Chris Maxwell, Ben Wiles, Delano Burgzorg and Tom Edwards, much to the frustration of former manager Warnock, who criticised owner Kevin Nagle for the lack of funds he was provided with.

The Terriers have not been afraid to spend big previously, but a number of the club's high-profile signings over the years have not worked out.

We looked at four times Huddersfield got it massively wrong in the transfer market.

Adama Diakhaby

Much of the Terriers' big spending came during their two-year spell in the Premier League, but it is fair to say that their recruitment record was mixed.

Diakhaby joined the Terriers from French giants Monaco for a fee in the region of £9 million in July 2018, but he made just 13 appearances in his first season at the club without registering a goal or assist as Town were relegated from the top flight.

The winger remained at the John Smith's Stadium the following year in the Championship and he provided three assists in 18 appearances before joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January 2020.

Diakhaby struggled to regain his place in the Town side after his return from the City Ground, and he made the move to Amiens in February 2021.

Alex Pritchard

This is one transfer that should have been a success, but unfortunately for both parties, it did not work out that way.

After starring for Norwich City in the Championship, Pritchard joined the Terriers for a fee in the region of £12 million in January 2018.

The midfielder featured regularly for Town in the Premier League, but he fell out of favour following relegation and he was released in 2021, departing after scoring three goals and providing three assists in 83 appearances for the club.

After his exit, Pritchard hit back at former Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle for claiming that the club overpaid for him, but it is a sentiment that many Terriers fans would probably agree with.

Isaac Mbenza

Mbenza arrived at the John Smith's Stadium initially on loan from Montpellier in August 2018 before making the move permanent the following summer for a fee of around £11 million.

After scoring just one goal and providing one assist in his first season at the club, the winger's game time became limited under Danny Cowley in the Championship, and he was loaned out to Amiens in January.

However, he was brought back into the fold by Carlos Corberan after he returned from his temporary spell in France, and he scored five goals and registered eight assists in 37 appearances in the 2020-21 season.

Despite having his contract extended at the end of the campaign, the Terriers mutually agreed to terminate Mbenza's contract in September 2021, and it is difficult not to feel the 27-year-old did not fulfil his potential during his time in West Yorkshire.

Ramadan Sobhi

Huddersfield fans could be forgiven for forgetting the name of Sobhi after his short-lived spell at the club.

Sobhi joined the Terriers from Stoke City in June 2018 for a fee of £5.7 million, but despite perfoming well for the Potters in the Premier League the previous season, he struggled to make an impact at the John Smith's Stadium.

The winger made just four appearances for Town, with all of those coming as a substitute, and he returned to his former club Al Ahly in Egypt on loan in January 2019.

After spending 18 months with Al Ahly, Sohbi joined Pyramids FC on a permanent basis in September 2020.