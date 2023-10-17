Highlights Gillingham has started the season well and is in contention for the playoffs, despite Neil Harris leaving shockingly.

Gillingham's resilience and ability to grind out 1-0 wins has been key to their positive start.

Some of Gillingham's summer signings have struggled to make an impact at the club, including Steve Lomas, Ousseynou Cissé, Jamie O'Hara, and Ricky Holmes.

Gillingham have started the season in respectable fashion with a wealth of their summer signings coming to fruition.

The Gills can safely say their start to their League Two campaign is significantly better than last, despite Neil Harris’ shock departure, with the club venturing into early play-off contention.

The Kent-based outfit have witnessed back-to-back heavy defeats in the league and EFL Trophy to Walsall and Portsmouth respectively in an otherwise positive opening proceedings.

A string of 1-0 wins against the likes of Stockport County, Accrington Stanley, and Sutton United has highlighted their resilience to grind our results and mount a meaningful push up the league table.

A mini-summer overhaul is likely a significant contributing factor as they look to return to the third tier at the second attempt.

The arrival of nine summer signings of varying experience across the pitch will likely vary in their success at Priestfield Stadium, too.

Gillingham - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Scott Malone Millwall Permanent Macauley Bonne Charlton Athletic Permanent Jonny Williams Swindon Town Permanent Max Clark Stevenage Permanent Conor Masterson QPR Permanent Nathan Harvey Lewes Permanent Ashley Nadesan Crawley Town Permanent Shadrach Ogie Leyton Orient Permanent Kieron Agbebi Dover Permanent Connor Mahoney Huddersfield Town Loan

That being said, we take a look at four players who struggled to make an impact during their time at the club despite succeeding elsewhere.

1 Steve Lomas

The experienced Northern Irishman enjoyed an established Premier League career spanning a decade from the early 1990s onwards.

Making his name known at Manchester City through his early years, playing around 80 matches for the club in the top-flight, the midfielder moved to West Ham United in the 1996/97 season for £2.5 million where he went on to play almost 200 Premier League matches in East London as well as lifting the Intertoto Cup.

A short move to second-tier Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, saw him continue to rack up the appearances, recording another 55 appearances.

A drop to the third tier, however, proved less fruitful with the former Millwall boss struggling to make an impact at Gillingham, playing just eight matches before leaving the club after just six months.

2 Ousseynou Cissé

A more recent signing, Cissé boasted an intriguing resume prior to his move to Priestfield, recording more than 150 Ligue 2 appearances for the likes of Amiens, Dijon and Tours.

As well as stints with Rayo Vallecano and Belgian side S.K. Beveren, the towering midfielder arrived in England in 2017, playing 58 times for MK Dons across two seasons, helping the side record promotion from League Two second time round.

Confidence flowing, the Malian international signed for Gillingham the following summer but struggled to make an impact prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing just two times in League One before calling time at the club to join Leyton Orient.

The 32-year-old has since enjoyed spells in the National League with Eastleigh and now Ebbsfleet United from this season.

3 Jamie O'Hara

The talented Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate enjoyed a run of 34 matches for the North London club in between successful loan stints at the likes of Millwall, Portsmouth, and Wolves, joining the latter permanently in the summer of 2011.

After initially impressing in the Midlands, O'Hara played a total of 55 league fixtures during the club's downfall, suffering back-to-back relegations to League One, falling down the pecking order before moving to Blackpool in 2014.

Enjoying regular Championship minutes with the Tangerines and Fulham, his experience and quality would be highly-anticipated at Priestfield. However, due to unfortunate injury issues, the move proved to be underwhelming, playing just twice with his contract mutually terminated before the season was up.

4 Ricky Holmes

The experienced EFL midfielder joined Gillingham on a short-term loan in January 2019 with the club aiding his return back to full fitness with the player expected to be back in action ahead of the final run-in.

A creative and attacking force for the likes of Northampton Town and Charlton Athletic in the lower tiers of the Football League, the move to Kent proved to be underwhelming with injury woes meaning Holmes failed to make an appearance for the club with the loan deal curtailed prior to the season's conclusion.

The 36-year-old has since made moves back to Northampton as well as Southend United and Farnborough.