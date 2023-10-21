Highlights Exeter City's poor form may be improved by having their game against Bristol Rovers postponed to take a break and recharge their batteries.

The club made several unsuccessful loan signings, including Harry Smith, Rekeem Harper, and Ryan Loft, who failed to make a significant impact on the team. Additionally, selling Ollie Watkins for a low price may now be viewed as a regrettable decision.

Exeter City have made a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign.

They were previously in the promotion mix, but they have suffered four league losses in a row, with their 9-0 home defeat against Reading in the EFL Trophy threatening to completely derail their season.

The Grecians haven't been able to recover since then and with that in mind, they may benefit from having their game against Bristol Rovers postponed so they can have a break and recharge their batteries before they look to turn their form around.

Their good start to the season has given them the license to fall off slightly, but Gary Caldwell will be keen to turn things around sooner rather than later if he's to keep his job at St James' Park.

If their poor form is anything to go by though, it just shows that things can change very quickly in football and that will give him hope that his team can get back to winning ways in the coming weeks.

They certainly have the right calibre of players at their disposal to secure a respectable league finish this term, with the club enjoying a productive summer.

Speaking of transfers, we have picked out four wrong calls the club made during a transfer window.

Signing Harry Smith on loan from Leyton Orient

Smith looked to be a decent loan signing for the Grecians considering he scored 13 league goals the previous season, although they did come in League Two.

With this, some will have questioned whether he was a suitable signing, and the striker only made five appearances for Exeter, scoring no goals.

Joining on loan in September, he ended his loan stay in Devon in November because he struggled to settle in the area.

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the parties - but this is a signing that just didn't work out for anyone.

Signing Rekeem Harper on loan from Ipswich Town

Harper was very disappointing at Exeter and that's a massive shame, because his CV suggested that he would be an asset for the third-tier club.

Unfortunately for him, he failed to live up to expectations and was seen as a weak link in the side by some supporters.

The midfielder made just 20 league appearances for them, scoring once and registering two assists.

Signing Ryan Loft on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Loft didn't make too much of an impact at Braintree Town or Stevenage, so it was a gamble for Exeter to bring him in.

Coming in during the January of 2018, he only played 45 minutes of football for the Grecians during his half-season loan spell before returning to Spurs.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he was released by the Premier League giants that summer and he now plies his trade for Port Vale, where he will be hoping to enjoy success under Andy Crosby.

Selling Ollie Watkins to Brentford for just £1.8m

​​​​​​​In fairness to the Grecians, they weren't in the strongest negotiating position because players are always likely to want to push for an exit when a club from a higher division comes in.

And there's only a limited amount of money you can secure for a League Two striker.

However, you have to wonder whether the current third-tier club regrets not holding out for more money considering how much he's worth now.

The England international is certainly worth more than the £1.8m he was sold for.