Coventry City have conducted some excellent business in recent years.

The decision to recruit Viktor Gyokeres permanently during the summer of 2021 was a brave one - but it has paid dividends for them and it nearly took them to the Premier League.

Callum O'Hare has also been an excellent signing, even though he has spent much of the past year on the sidelines.

And Gustavo Hamer transformed into an excellent player during his time at St Andrew's and the Coventry Building Society Arena, before being sold on for a major fee during the most recent summer along with Gyokeres.

It's only fair to wait until the end of the season to judge how many of their summer signings have worked out for the best - but they have certainly brought in some talented players and it wouldn't be a shock to see them in the promotion mix once again at the end of this term.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

But in this piece, we are taking a look at four times Coventry got it wrong in the transfer market.

Do you agree with these four picks?

1 Tayo Adaramola's Crystal Palace loan deal

This was comical really, although you do have to feel for the player in this situation.

Adaramola had joined the Sky Blues on loan from Crystal Palace during the latter stages of July last year - and it looked as though he was going to come in as a potential replacement for Ian Maatsen.

Considering how much of an asset the Dutchman is, the Palace man had big shoes to fill and he was unable to do it, making just one competitive appearance for the Sky Blues with that game coming in the EFL Cup.

He was sent back to Selhurst Park in September, just over one month after joining.

2 Dominic Hyam's departure to Blackburn Rovers

Although the Sky Blues did manage to bring in some replacements following Hyam's departure to Blackburn in the summer of 2022, with Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo and Luke McNally all doing a respectable job.

However, Hyam is a quality defender at Championship level and had been with the club since their League Two days, so it's a shame that they were unable to hold onto him.

If Mark Robins had a choice, he probably would have kept the central defender at the club but his hand may have been forced by then-owners SISU.

3 Bright Enobakhare's return to Coventry City

Enobakhare is a player many Coventry supporters will have been delighted to see him return after he scored six goals in 18 league appearances for them during the 2018/19 campaign.

He came back to the club during the summer of 2021 - but made just a single competitive appearance for the Sky Blues before having his contract terminated in the November of that year.

The forward did arrive on a free transfer - but the decision to sign him was clearly the wrong one. Thankfully, they probably didn't fork out a huge amount on him in terms of wages.

4 Martyn Waghorn's move to Coventry City

Waghorn made the move to the Midlands outfit in 2021.

Again, he arrived on a free transfer but the decision to sign him was the wrong one, with the player scoring just twice and registering three assists in 42 appearances for Robins' side.

Spending two years with the club, he spent the second half of last term on loan at Huddersfield Town before being released in the summer.

The experienced striker has since joined League One side Derby County.