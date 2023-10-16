Highlights Michael Appleton has brought a sense of optimism to Charlton Athletic, as the team has had an unbeaten start under his management.

The article discusses four instances in which Charlton made poor signings in the transfer market, highlighting the failures of Piotr Parzyszek, Loic Nego, Ricardo Vaz Te, and Yohann Thuram-Ulien.

These failed signings serve as a reminder of the mistakes made during former owner Roland Duchatelet's tenure at the club.

A new era is underway at Charlton Athletic following the appointment of Michael Appleton as manager.

Optimism was high at The Valley heading into the season after the club's takeover by SE7 Partners and a host of impressive summer signings, but the Addicks made a poor start to the campaign and Dean Holden was sacked in late August.

However, Appleton has made an unbeaten start to life as Charlton boss, picking up nine points from his first five games in charge to move his side up to 14th in the League One table.

While the Addicks made some strong signings this summer, it is fair to say that not all of those who have arrived at the club over the years have been a success.

With that in mind, we looked at four times Charlton got it massively wrong in the transfer market.

1 Piotr Parzyszek

Striker Parzyszek was one of a number of failed signings during the reign of unpopular former owner Roland Duchatelet.

Parzyszek joined the Addicks from Dutch side De Graafschap in January 2014, making his debut as a late substitute against Birmingham City the following month, but that would turn out to be his only appearance for the club.

The 30-year-old spent time out on loan with Sint-Truiden and Randers before being released by the Addicks in February 2016.

Parzyszek has since had spells with the likes of Zwolle, Plast Gilwice, Frosinone and Leganes, and he currently represents Emmen in the Dutch second division.

2 Loic Nego

Defender Nego arrived at The Valley from Ujpest in January 2014.

However, like Parzyszek, he would only make one appearance for the club, despite Duchatelet reportedly telling former manager Chris Powell to play him, and he returned to his former club Ujpest on loan in August 2014.

Nego departed to join Fehervar in August 2015, and he went on to spend the next eight years with the club, while he has become a regular for Hungary at international level since making his debut for his country in October 2020.

The 32-year-old made the move to French side Le Havre this summer, and given how his career has progressed since his exit, Addicks fans may be wondering why Nego was not given more of a chance.

3 Ricardo Vaz Te

Striker Vaz Te joined Charlton in November 2015 after his departure from Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor.

Vaz Te had a decent track record in English football having previously represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Hull City and West Ham United, scoring the winning goal to secure promotion for the latter in the Championship play-off final in 2012.

However, it did not work out for Vaz Te at The Valley, and he was released in February 2016 having failed to score in 12 appearances for the club.

The 37-year-old returned to Akhisar Belediyespor after his exit, and he had spells with Henan Jianye, Qingdao Huanghai and Portimonense before retiring in 2021.

4 Yohann Thuram-Ulien

Goalkeeper Thuram-Ulien arrived at The Valley on loan from Standard Liege in January 2014.

The 34-year-old kept one clean sheet in four appearances for the club, but as with Nego, Powell is said to have been told by Duchatelet to play Thuram-Ulien over then number one Ben Hamer.

Thuram-Ulien returned to Standard Liege at the end of his loan spell, and after stints with Le Havre, Le Mans and Amiens, he joined Quevilly-Rouen last summer.

While he is not the worst player to have worn the Charlton shirt, to many, Thuram-Ulien is a reminder of Duchatelet's disastrous tenure.