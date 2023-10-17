Highlights The transfer department at Brunton Park has drastically improved under the leadership of manager Paul Simpson and Head of Recruitment Gregg Abbott, resulting in more successful moves in the transfer market.

Former Director of Football David Holdsworth faced criticism for his inability to bring in quality players, raising serious questions about his performance in the role.

Carlisle United made several poor transfer decisions, including signing Zach Clough who failed to deliver for the club and left after less than a year. Darren Kelly and Richard Offiong were also expensive signings that did not live up to expectations. Additionally, the sale of Charlie Wyke while the team was pushing for promotion left fans outraged.

The transfer department at Brunton Park has massively improved over the last year and a half.

Since the return of Paul Simpson, as manager, and former boss Gregg Abbott, as Head of Recruitment, Carlisle United have been making much more stellar moves in the transfer market.

Simpson especially has very good contacts in English football from his time as a player and prior roles as a high level manager. His relationship with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is what allowed the club to have young full back Fin Back on loan this season and last season.

But prior to the pair's return, serious question could be, and were, asked of former Director of Football David Holdsworth. Many fans were not happy with the job that he was doing, and that was mostly down to the personnel that he was able to get/not get through the door.

This list might bring up a few bad memories for those Carlisle fans. These are the4 times Carlisle United got it massively wrong in the transfer window.

Zach Clough

The talented attacking midfielder joined the club off the back of a season that could have seen them get promoted. The 2020/21 campaign was initially successful club, sitting top of the table at around the halfway point. But many cases of Covid-19 and postponed games completely derailed their momentum, and they ended up closer to mid-table than the promotion spots.

It was tough to take, but a new season was on the horizon, and adding a player like Clough, who seemingly had more ability than anyone in the team, to a squad that had done so well in the prior campaign, had Blues fans excited.

Clough didn't live up to the bill though; neither did most of that team in all fairness. He rarely delivered for the club, and he left less than a year after signing.

Darren Kelly

The Northern Irish defender is the club's third most expensive signing of all time. He was bought for around £100k in the 02/03 season, and the club got very little return on their investment.

He ended up leaving for free at the end of the next season, and he never made it back to the EFL.

Richard Offiong

The fee that Carlisle paid for the striker was up there with one of the highest that they had paid in the club's history. But despite the lofty price tag that was put on him, he didn't live up to the potential that the club obviously saw in him.

Offiong only played 20 times for Carlisle. In that time, he only scored on one occasion. The now 39-year-old was with the club from August 2009 to January 2011, when he left as a free agent.

For a club with the lack financial power that the Cumbrians had, losing one of your most expensive players of all time for nothing, having contributed one singular goal, was a hard hit.

Carlisle United's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Charlie Wyke

This case is very different to the first three instances on the list, and it's one that will live in the minds of Carlisle fans for a very long time.

Wyke was having the best season of his career back in the 2016/17 campaign. He'd scored 14 goals in 26 games for Carlisle, and was leading the club towards a chance at a return to League One.

Due to his form, there was plenty of interest from clubs that were above the Cumbrians' league level. That interest proved to be too much for him and the club, and he went to Bradford City in January 2017 for just over £250k.

Not only were fans outraged by the fact that the club sold their number one striker when they were pushing for promotion, they couldn't believe how little they got for him.

It's one of the biggest 'What ifs' in the club's recent history, and one that still bemuses the Carlisle faithful.