Glatzel, signed for £5.5 million, scored only 10 goals in 51 league appearances before being sold at a cut-rate price.

Murphy, signed for £11 million, failed to help Cardiff stay in the Premier League and eventually left for Preston North End and then Oxford United.

Cardiff City endured a difficult campaign last year as they just barely survived in the Championship.

The Bluebirds finished 21st in the table, finishing five points clear of the drop under Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi was brought into the club late in the season to steer the club away from the bottom three, which he delivered with a helping hand from Reading earning a six-point deduction penalty.

Erol Bulut has since been appointed as manager to try steer the club clear of any relegation battle, with a number of fresh faces arriving to improve his first team squad.

What are some of Cardiff City's biggest transfer mistakes?

But Cardiff’s track record in the transfer window isn’t perfect and they have got it wrong plenty of times over the years.

Here we look at four times the Bluebirds made a total mistake in the transfer market…

Robert Glatzel

Glatzel arrived in the summer of 2019 having had an impressive campaign in the 2. Bundesliga with Heidenheim.

The forward contributed 13 goals and four assists for the German side as they finished fifth in the table in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, he failed to live up to the £5.5 million price tag that Cardiff signed him for, spending just 18 months with the Championship side.

He scored 10 goals from 51 league appearances before returning to Germany for a cut-rate price.

Josh Murphy

Cardiff signed Murphy in the summer of 2018 for a fee worth £11 million from Norwich City.

Murphy had been a key player for Norwich, standing out in Daniel Farke’s side as they finished 14th in the German’s first campaign in charge of the Canaries.

The Englishman was unable to help Cardiff remain in the Premier League following their promotion, and ultimately under-delivered relative to the price tag paid to sign him.

The forward ultimately ended up leaving for Preston North End in 2021, and currently plays for League One side Oxford United.

Andreas Cornelius

Cornelius is another player that was signed off the back of promotion to the Premier League, arriving at Cardiff in the summer of 2013.

The Dane signed for a then club record fee of £7.5 million, arriving from FC Copenhagen.

However, he made just eight substitute appearances in the top flight for the Bluebirds before making a swift exit from the club.

The now 30-year-old returned to Copenhagen, where he spent another four seasons before earning a move to Serie A side Atalanta.

Cornelius went on to compete in the Champions League, before eventually ending up back at Copenhagen for a third stint in 2022.

Gavin Whyte

Whyte signed for Cardiff from Oxford United in the summer of 2019 for a fee worth around £2 million.

The defender had shown a lot of promise for the U’s, and a move to Cardiff felt like an exciting next step in his career.

However, Whyte’s time at Cardiff failed to live up to expectations as the forward made just seven league appearances before being shipped out on loan to the likes of Hull City and Oxford in the following windows.

Whyte departed Cardiff for Portsmouth in the summer of 2023, having made just a further 14 appearances for the club after his return from his loan stints.