Bradford City have had a steady-at-best start to the League Two campaign this year.

The Bantams have been one of the first clubs to have a change of manager this season, with Mark Hughest relieved of his duties.

Since then, they've picked up a couple of wins and sit mid-table in League Two, though they obviously want to get higher than that if they can.

Indeed, if they climb the table and are in play-off contention once the January window comes, they'll be aiming to bring in some further signings in order to try and get them over the line and into League One.

Time will tell as to how they do in terms of that, then, but in the meantime, we've been taking a look at some transfer moves that did not pay off at Valley Parade - the club will certainly be looking to avoid such instances once the next transfer window opens up for business.

Can you remember these four?

Jorge Cadete

Cadete had an impressive CV and played for some really big clubs, including the likes of Benfica and Sporting.

Indeed, before arriving at Bradford on loan in 2000, the Portuguese Cadete had scored over 30 goals for Celtic and made a name for himself in Scotland, with a really impressive strike rate.

His move to West Yorkshire at the turn of the Millennium was a poor one, though, with Cadete failing to score a goal in just seven appearances.

A short spell that was uninspiring and simply did not live up to expectations.

Matthew Bates

Over 100 appearances during a long spell with Middlesbrough made Bates look like a fairly smart addition for Bradford, but he didn’t hit the heights expected of him at Valley Parade.

He made just over 20 appearances for the club in one season, after joining from Bristol City, before he moved on from the club.

He headed to Hartlepool United, where things were a bit more fruitful for him, before ending his career in 2018.

Josh Wright

Josh Wright has had a solid career in the game, playing for a number of EFL sides over the years, whilst he is currently at Ebbsfleet United.

He is a player with lots of experience, then, but his time at Bradford was a low point in his time in the sport.

The midfielder was made captain, but made only 22 appearances, with him falling out of the first team squad for the Bantams before moving onto Leyton Orient.

David Hopkin

Hopkin was signed from Leeds United in the year 2000, after making over 70 league appearances for the Bantams' Yorkshire rivals, but he managed only 11 appearances in a City shirt despite joining for a significant £2.5m fee at the time.

Indeed, this minor impact at the club saw him quickly moving on from Valley Parade, with Crystal Palace taking him on a year later.

He left the Eagles a season after that, though, and joined Greenock Morton, where he ended his career.