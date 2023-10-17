Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of bad signings in the transfer market, with Mario Jardel, Grzegorz Rasiak, Marvin Sordell, and Jose Manuel Casado being notable flops.

Like all clubs, Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of blunders and bad signings in the transfer market.

Not every signing can be a Jay-Jay Okocha, a Youri Djorkaeff, or a Kevin Davies who would go onto more than pay back with their contribution or be sold on for significant profit. The club have had more than a few flops but also bad windows in general over the years.

Now in League One, many of the decisions at the club over the last decade or so has seen the club fall from grace and the Premier League. They have been relegated four times in the last 11 years, but are hoping that the difficult times are behind them at last.

Administration and financial difficulty have been the main reasons behind that, but poor recruitment has been a consistent issue as well for Bolton.

With that in mind, here, we thought we'd take a look at four of the worst transfer decisions that the club has ever made.

1 Mario Jardel

The Brazilian had been prolific in Portugal and Turkey in which he had been one of Europe’s top goalscorers. Joining at 30 years of age, looking unfit and out of shape, he was woefully past his best after those spells.

It’s fair to say that he didn’t set the world alight at Bolton despite fan excitement for his signing. He failed to score a single league goal for the club, before he joined Ancona on loan after just seven games.

2 Grzegorz Rasiak

Rasiak arrived as a potential replacement for Nicolas Anelka in 2007 and perhaps it is that comparison that has landed him on this list. Fortunately for Bolton, it was only on an initial loan deal from Southampton.

Rasiak went on to make just seven appearances for Bolton and Gary Megson decided not to take him up on a permanent basis. Those comparisons to Anelka aside, he was a woeful performer during his spell in the North West.

3 Marvin Sordell

Bolton beat out a number of other Premier League competitors to complete the signing of the 20-year-old for a fee of around £4 million in January 2012. It was hoped that he could help the club stave off relegation but he would make just three appearances in the Premier League and the club fell into the Championship.

It seemed the striker was destined for great things but it was not to be. The Englishman made only 29 appearances for the Trotters, scoring eight times, before he was moved on. He struggled to find consistency and form for many years before retiring in 2019 at the age of just 28.

4 Jose Manuel Casado

Casado's arrival was an exciting one for the club when he signed on a free transfer on 27 August 2015. Casado signed a one-year contract, but was released on 29 January of the following year by mutual agreement.

A product of the Barcelona academy, the defender had more than 100 La Liga appearances under his belt at the time but he proved an underwhelming acquisition – making nine appearances and being released after just five months at the Reebok.