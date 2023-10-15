Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Blackpool are looking to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking with a promotion from League One at the end of 2023-24.

Looking into the Seasiders' past though, who are some of the names that the club perhaps regret bringing in as they did not live up to the hype?

Let's take a look at FOUR players that were definite bad business at Bloomfield Road.

Sergei Kornilenko

Blackpool's stay in the Premier League was a brief one, but for a time the Seasiders fanbase enjoyed the ride.

They could have potentially stayed up if their recruitment was a bit better as well, with a fair few duds arriving in Lancashire over the course of the campaign.

One of those was striker Kornilenko, who signed on loan for the rest of the season from Zenit St. Petersburg of Russia late on in January 2011.

The Belarus international was prolific at stages of his career, but at Blackpool he was anything but, playing just six times in the top flight with little impact whatsoever.

Whilst he scored a number of goals for Blackpool's reserves, Kornilenko was brought in to make an impact in the first-team, but he was not the right signing at a time where the Seasiders needed more creativity.

Nile Ranger

Given his previous history at clubs, as well as his off-field troubles, Blackpool's decision to sign Ranger in 2014 was a controversial one.

Blackpool's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Ranger had decent form for Swindon Town in League One the season prior, and his start to life at Bloomfield Road wasn't that bad with two goals scored, but after he went AWOL just a few months into his time at the club, things started to go downhill.

The striker's last appearance came in November 2014, just three months after joining the club, but he was contracted until February 2016, which was a number of months after he failed to turn up for pre-season training.

Jack Redshaw

Having showed decent form for Morecambe in League Two, Blackpool took a punt on Redshaw in 2015 from their Lancashire counterparts and they paid a fee in the process.

However, the striker didn't really live up to the expectations, and having scored seven times in the third tier in his debut year, he was loaned out to Rochdale halfway through 2016-17, having suffered with shin splints for a long period.

That was an injury that ruined his time at Bloomfield Road overall, and he was perhaps the wrong signing at the time for Blackpool - he's now in non-league with Hyde United at the age of 32.

Joe Nuttall

Nuttall had a decent pedigree after spending his youth career at Man City, but his senior career hasn't amounted to an awful lot.

Having spent time with both Aberdeen and Blackburn, Blackpool paid Rovers a fee in 2019 to bring the 22-year-old to Bloomfield Road, but it was suggested that the Seasiders 'splashed the cash' for his services.

He proved to be a colossal waste of money though as in 27 League One matches in the 2019-20 season, Nuttall scored just the twice, and by the time the next season came around he was farmed off on loan to Northampton Town.

After not playing competitive football in well over a year, in January 2022 Nuttall finally moved on from Blackpool when signing for Scunthorpe United, but he has to go down in the last few years as one of the club's worst signings.