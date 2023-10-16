Highlights Blackburn Rovers made promising signings in the summer transfer window, with players like Arnor Sigurdsson showing their potential and delivering much-needed goals.

The club made mistakes in the transfer market in recent years, such as not selling Ben Brereton Diaz when there was interest from other clubs, and selling Tom Cairney to a Championship rival at a low price.

Blackburn also missed out on key signings, like Lewis O'Brien and a striker in January 2023, which affected their performance and chances of promotion.

While they may not have got as many players in as they might have wanted, there have been promising signs for Blackburn Rovers from the signings they made in the summer transfer window.

Arnor Sigurdsson has burst onto the scene for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, already providing the sort of goal return that Rovers needed at least one of their new additions to deliver.

Meanwhile, other news recruits such as Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad, Andrew Moran, James Hill and Leo Wahlstedt have all shown promise as well during the early stages of their time at Ewood Park.

However, there can be no denying the fact that things have not always worked out in the way Rovers would have been hoping for when the transfer window opened over the years.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four times Blackburn got things badly wrong in the market in recent years, right here.

Blackburn should have sold Brereton Diaz

Blackburn have seemingly been forced to work on something of a limited budget in recent times, restricting some of the business they have been able to do, although that could have been different had they taken a different stance on Ben Brereton.

The striker's form during the latter stages of his Rovers career, also saw him attract interest from a number of clubs, with the likes of Fulham and Nice seeing bids rejected, with the Ewood Park club banking on his goals to get them promotion, rather than cashing in on receiving funds to reinvest in their squad.

Ultimately, Brereton was unable to do that with Blackburn remaining in the Championship, before he left to join Villarreal on a free this summer, suggesting Rovers missed out on and off the pitch, when it came to their stance on the Chile international.

How much Blackburn sold Tom Cairney to Fulham for

Cairney spent two-and-a-half years with Blackburn, during which time he was a key man for the club, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 85 appearances in all competitions, winning the club's Player of the Year award during the 2013/14 campaign.

However, the summer of 2015 then saw Rovers sell Cairney to Fulham, who had just finished the previous season eight places below them in the Championship table.

Strengthening a Championship rival which such a valuable player still stings for Rovers given the success he has enjoyed for Fulham, and the fact the Cottagers reportedly paid just £3million for Cairney, despite him still having two years remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, which suggests the Lancashire club ought to have been in a position to demand a larger fee for a key man.

The Lewis O'Brien to Blackburn saga

In fairness to Blackburn, their move to sign Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest on deadline day in this year's January transfer window looked the right one, given the clear need for some extra presence and physicality in their midfield at the time.

However, the completion of the deal became something of a mess, with Rovers failing to submit all the required paperwork to the Football League in time, meaning the transfer was not registered.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

After a long appeals process, it was eventually deemed in March that Blackburn would not be allowed to conclude a deal for O'Brien, costing them what would have been a key on-field decision, in their ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of a play-off place last season, while it is unlikely to have their reputation with other clubs, or relationship with Forest any favours either.

Blackburn should've signed a striker in January 2023

As well as O'Brien, Blackburn would also miss out on the signing of a striker in the January transfer window, despite being in talks for the likes of Leeds' Joe Gelhardt, Brighton's Deniz Undav, and Lorient's Ibrahima Kone.

Having not brought one in, George Hirst's recall from his loan spell at Ewood Park left Rovers badly short on options at centre forward. Tomasson's side then went on to draw a number of games where they missed a string of chances to win, before finishing seventh in the final Championship table, level on points with sixth place Sunderland, but missing out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference.

Had they managed to get a deal for the striker over the line in January to take even just some of those chances, there is an argument to be made that things could have played out rather differently in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.