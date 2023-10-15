Highlights Jota was an expensive signing for Birmingham City in 2017 but never lived up to his price tag, despite some decent performances.

When the transfer window comes around for clubs, not every deal that is struck ends up being a successful one.

For all the players that go on to do good things for a club, there are the flops that big things were expected of or decent money was spent, but they have not delivered.

Let's take a look at FOUR transfer dealings of Birmingham City that they didn't get right over the years, which included some decent funds being spent in the process.

Jota

The Spanish winger wasn't exactly awful for Birmingham, but he cost a heck of a lot of money in 2017 during the time when Harry Redknapp was splurging money as manager.

Jota had been starring for Brentford in the Championship when the Blues splashed the best part of £6 million out on him, but he just never lived up to the price-tag.

A scorer of eight goals and notcher of 11 assists in 75 appearances, Jota did actually rack up a respectable nine Championship assists in 2018-19, but it was still not enough to make him worth the expensive purchase.

Surprisingly, in 2019, Birmingham's bitter rivals Aston Villa were keen to take Jota, and a swap deal with Gary Gardner was agreed which saw the Spanish forward re-united with his ex-Brentford boss Dean Smith.

Whilst hardly a flop, the Jota money could have certainly been spent better elsewhere.

Rowan Vine

In January 2007, with the Blues pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, they bolstered their strike-force with the signing of Vine, who had been banging in the goals for the financially struggling Luton Town in the Championship.

Birmingham paid an initial £2.5 million for the striker, rising another £500,000 if they were to be promoted, but he could never get firing at St Andrew's, scoring just the once in 17 appearances as City made it back to the Premier League.

In a predictable outcome, Vine was made surplus to requirements upon promotion and soon after the 2007-08 season began, he joined QPR on loan, which eventually became a £1 million permanent move.

Vine never really settled at Birmingham, and they made a £2 million financial loss on him - it was bad business at the end of the day.

Luciano Figueroa

Whilst in the Premier League in 2003, Birmingham landed the services of striker Figueroa from Rosario Central for £2.5 million , having scored prolifically in Argentina.Controversy came with the move though as Osasuna of Spain appealed over the signing due to their belief that they had agreed a deal prior, but Birmingham won out - there was perhaps regret over that though.Figueroa played just the twice for the Blues in the first half of the 2003-04 season, and at the start of 2004 after struggling to even make it into Steve Bruce's matchday squads, his contract was ripped up, so he could join Cruz Azul of Mexico - a colossal waste of funds indeed.

Sam Cosgrove

Birmingham haven't had much luck with strikers they've paid seven figures for over the years, and Cosgrove was no exception.

A scorer of 31 Scottish Premiership goals in 79 appearances for Aberdeen, Birmingham spent £2 million on the towering forward in January 2021, but he never really looked up to the Championship standard required when he featured.

Cosgrove played just 17 times in all competitions for the Blues and had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth Argyle before being released on deadline day this past summer in order to sign for Barnsley on a free.

There were much better uses of £2 million at the time nearly three years ago, and Cosgrave has to go down as one of the most underwhelming additions of the last few years.