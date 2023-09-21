Highlights Jack Clarke showed his potential by scoring two goals for Sunderland, despite a shaky start and not following his manager's instructions.

Dan Ballard's impressive defensive blocks showcased his value to Sunderland and justified his new contract.

Sunderland's strong attacking depth was demonstrated by their impactful substitutes, highlighting the team's potential for success this season.

Sunderland continued their impressive recent form on Wednesday night, with a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at Ewood Park.

The Black Cats went ahead just before the half-hour mark, when Jack Clarke converted from the penalty spot, after Ryan Hedges was adjudged to have brought down the attacker while clearing the ball from inside the Rovers area.

It took the hosts little more than five minutes to level when an excellent Callum Brittain cross was headed in at close-range by Harry Leonard.

However, Sunderland were back in front before the break, Dan Neill firing in from the edge of the area in first half stoppage time, after Rovers failed to properly clear a corner.

After the break, the visitors would seal the win with just over ten minutes of normal time remaining, Clarke benefitting from a Hayden Carter error to get his second and Sunderland's third of the match.

That result lifts Sunderland to fourth in the Championship table, and will give Tony Mowbray plenty to reflect on, ahead of the visit of Cardiff City to the Stadium of Light at the weekend.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four things we learnt about Sunderland from that win at Blackburn, right here.

4 Clarke learning quick on the job

He may be one of the most dangerous wingers in the Championship right now, and Sunderland's eventual match-winner on Wednesday, but it seems there is still things for Jack Clarke to improve.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray revealed that he was far from happy for Clarke during the first half-hour of the game, with the winger seemingly not listening to his manager's instructions.

However, with Clarke then going on to score twice for Sunderland, with Mowbray eventually describing his performance as "amazing", it seems the 22-year-old can ultimately turn things around quickly, in what should be a concern for other Championship defences.

3 Ballard shows his worth

Earlier this summer, Sunderland handed a new contract to Dan Ballard, and the centre proved why they were right to do that at Ewood Park.

With the score still at 0-0 in the opening stages, the centre back produced not one but two stunning blocks to deny Andrew Moran and Sam Szmodics what would surely otherwise have been certain goals for Rovers.

Had those gone in, the game could have taken on a very different complexion with Sunderland facing a big task to get back into it, meaning Ballard showed both his importance to the Black Cats here, and the significance of securing his future at The Stadium of Light.

2 Substitutes highlight the Black Cats' attacking depth

While Mowbray only made two substitutes over the course of the 90 minutes at Ewood Park on Wednesday, they still showed the amount of options he has going forward.

The two players brought on were both attack minded individuals in Patrick Roberts - a major player in the Black Cats' run to the play-offs last season - and summer signing Adil Aouchiche, a PSG acadmy prospect, who at 21, has also already played over 80 games in the French top-flight.

Both therefore, should be more than capable of making an impact for Sunderland this season, and when you add in the fact that Luis Semedo did not even get off the bench, while Jewison Bennette, Eliezer Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyn and Bradley Dack are all still due to come back into the matchday squad, Mowbray should not be short of firepower to call on over the course of the campaign.

1 They can challenge again this season

Having made it all the way to the play-offs last season, there were some questions about whether Sunderland could repeat that trick this time around, given the experience they lost from an already young squad during the summer transfer window.

However, victory at Ewood Park means the Black Cats have now won three straight games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two in that time, while they are unbeaten in their last five in total.

If they can maintain that sort of form throughout the course of the campaign they will of course be in contention once again come the end of the campaign, and given the confidence this young side ought to have right now, they will surely believe they can do just that.