March saw Gillingham make yet another change to the managerial position at Priestfield, with Gareth Ainsworth coming in as the club’s next permanent first-team manager.

The club has underachieved since the arrival of new owners Brad and Shannon Galinson, whose investment into the club to date may have improved much off-field at the Kent club, but has yet to see any sort of on-pitch return for the long-suffering Gills fans.

Hopes are high that the arrival of Ainsworth can spark a fresh start, and some positive changes at the club. Here, we highlight four key areas Ainsworth needs to address in order to put Gillingham on the front foot in 2025/26.

Establish an identity and a way of playing

It’s been a topic of conversation for months. What is Gillingham FC’s identity?

Right now, the club’s identity, if there even is one, is of an underperforming side, that changes their manager every six months, with an attack that couldn’t hit water if it fell out of a boat.

All of the above needs to change, and quickly.

Ainsworth needs to lead the way in establishing a culture, and a way of playing, that can take the club into next season and beyond. But the hard work to achieve that starts right now.

The team has lacked a consistent way of playing, a clear structure on the pitch, and strong leadership, on and off the pitch, both by example, and through vocal captaincy.

The issue of managerial changes is out of Ainsworth’s hands to a degree, but the club has committed its next two years to the new boss, and hopefully they will give him those two years to build Gillingham back into a side that can start to push for promotion into League 1.

Success won’t happen overnight, but the need to quickly establish an identity to build from is an absolute must.

Identify the players to keep, and the players to let go

Ainsworth has already stated his preference to work with a small squad and, concerns over injuries aside, that will be music to the ears of the Galinsons.

Currently, Gillingham's squad is bloated with players who are on decent money for the level, but haven't returned decent enough performances to justify that outlay.

It's something the club needs to get away from as quickly as possible, and with the contracts of 11 first-team squad members set to expire in the summer, the first steps towards that aim can be made at the end of the season.

We've already seen hints that Ainsworth is checking out some of the players he feels could still be a part of his plans moving forward, with notable returns to the pitch for Jonny Williams and Jayden Clarke in his first two games in charge.

Someone like Williams could be like a new signing for the club under Ainsworth, with the former Welsh international's performance against Colchester looking much more like the player we snatched away from a Bradford hotel room to sign a couple of years ago.

It's a similar situation for Clarke, who was sidelined under both Mark Bonner and John Coleman. He's still raw, but he has shown he can contribute pace, and goals, from wide areas. If Ainsworth can get the best out of him, that’s another weapon to add to the club's somewhat gunshy arsenal.

But, while assessing the current squad is important, arguably the critical issue concerns the players he’ll need to bring in…

Manage the summer recruitment process