4 Swansea City transfer matters that Russell Martin will have to deal with very soon

After finishing 15th in the Championship standings earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Swansea City are able to make any significant progress at his level in the 2022/23 campaign.

With the transfer window set to open in June, head coach Russell Martin will unquestionably be keen to strengthen his squad by securing the services of some fresh faces this summer.

Martin may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere for some of the club’s players as he looks to keep the nucleus of his squad intact.

Having already been linked with a number of individuals, Swansea could potentially be in for a very busy summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four Swansea transfer matters that Martin will have to deal with very soon…

Will the Jacks win the race for Cyrus Christie?

As per the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14/05, 12:30), Swansea are expected to offer Cyrus Christie a permanent contract this summer.

However, when you consider that Nottingham Forest, Watford, Konyaspor and Fenerbahce are also believed to be interested in the full-back, the Jacks will have a fight on their hands to seal a deal.

In order to fend off competition from these aforementioned clubs, Swansea ought to consider tabling a deal in the coming weeks for Christie who provided eight direct goal contributions during his recent loan spell at the club.

Can Swansea seal a deal for Joe Allen?

Another player who has recently been linked with a move to Swansea is Joe Allen.

According to a recent report from Wales Online, the Jacks are interested in re-signing the midfielder on a free transfer with Martin openly admitting that he wants to complete a deal.

The Potters intend to offer Allen a new contract as they look to extend his stay at the bet365 Stadium past the summer.

In order to have a chance of securing the services of the Wales international, Swansea will need to submit their own offer relatively quickly and thus this piece of business ought to be at the top of the club’s agenda.

Will Swansea look to make a permanent move for Hannes Wolf?

Swansea signed Hannes Wolf on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this year.

During his time at the club, the attacking midfielder managed to show some glimpses of promise as he scored two goals and provided three assists in 18 Championship appearances.

Given that Wolf’s current deal with Monchengladbach is set to run until 2024, Swansea will need to submit a reasonable offer this summer in order to convince the German side to part ways with the 23-year-old.

In a recent interview with Bild, Wolf admitted that he is prepared for the possibility of leaving his current side this summer and thus the Jacks should be looking to make a decision regarding whether to make a permanent move for him.

Will the Jacks be willing to step up their pursuit of Marcus Harness?

A report from The News earlier this month suggested that Swansea were interested in a potential move for Marcus Harness.

The winger has since had his stay at Fratton Park extended by a year as Portsmouth opted to trigger a clause included in his contract.

By taking up this option, Pompey can now secure a fee for Harness this summer and thus it will be intriguing to see whether Swansea decide to step up their pursuit.

Whereas Harness has managed to provide 54 direct goal contributions in League One during his career, he has only featured on 10 occasions in the Championship and thus signing him would be somewhat of a risk.