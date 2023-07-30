Swansea City have had a busy off-season in preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Michael Duff has arrived as the latest managerial appointment following Russell Martin’s departure from the club.

The Swansa have worked to bring in Josh Ginnelly, Jerry Yates and Josh Key to their ranks during the transfer window.

Sales have also been agreed, with the first team squad receiving a slight shake-up in between campaigns.

Ryan Manning and Joel Laitbeaudiere departed as free agents, while Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph exited for Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool respectively.

Who are Swansea City’s most famous supporters?

The new campaign is now just around the corner as Duff prepares his side for his opening few games in charge.

Perhaps some famous faces will appear at the Swansea.com Stadium to cheer on the new manager.

Here are some of the most famous people known to support the Welsh outfit…

Elis James

The comedian is a very public supporter of the Swans having grown up in Wales.

While he is now based in London, the 42-year-old regularly mentions his support for the club and can be found at home games from time to time.

James runs his own football podcast through the BBC known as the Elis James Feast of Football.

He has also previously featured on other football podcasts such as the Guadian’s Football Weekly, where he has discussed the goings-on at Swansea.

Rob Brydon

Another comedian with a background in supporting Swansea is Brydon, who has been outspoken in his backing of the Championship side.

Brydon has starred in many movies over the years, most recently showing up in the newly released Barbie.

He was also a key cast member on the TV series Gavin & Stacey, and has also been a presenter for Would I Lie to You since its inception in 2007.

The 58-year-old has been a lifelong follower of the Swans, having grown up in the area.

Michael Sheen

Sheen’s relation to football may be more well remembered for his rendition of Brian Clough in Damned United, the movie about the book on the former manager.

However, the famous actor is also a football fan in his own right and has supported Swansea his entire life.

Sheen grew up in Newport, nearby to the club, and has been publicly interviewed by Swansea on his following of the team.

Sheen has also starred in many well known TV shows and films, such as Good Omens and Passengers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Another Wales-based actor with a background in Swansea is Zeta-Jones, who has also convinced her well-known husband Michael Douglas to support the club.

Zeta-Jones has been spotted at the Swansea.com Stadium in the past and has shown her support for the team on numerous occasions.

The 53-year-old once paid tribute to the side after a 2-1 win over Manchester United in 2015 by buying inflatable swans for her swimming pool.

She keeps abreast of the team’s performances from the US, where she continues to get work in Hollywood.

Zeta-Jones is best known for starring in The Mask of Zorro and recently made a reappearance in the series Wednesday