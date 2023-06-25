Swansea City face a busy summer of transfer activity.

Russell Martin has agreed to join Southampton as the Saints latest manager, but has yet to make the move official.

However, the Swans have already acted to find a replacement, with Michael Duff now closing in on the potential vacancy.

Whoever manages Swansea next season will have a lot of work on their hands in order to bring the team into promotion contention.

Who could leave Swansea City this summer?

Here we look at the players whose time at Swansea has reached a crossroads going into the transfer window…

Joel Latibeaudiere

The defender is out of contract with Swansea at the end of the month and has yet to agree a new deal.

Latibeaudiere has attracted interest from the likes of Luton Town, with Burnley having also made an enquiry on his availability last January.

This raises serious doubts over whether he will remain at Swansea going into the next campaign.

It is currently looking unlikely that he will agree to a new contract to remain in south Wales, but the choice is still his, which gives him a huge decision to make in the coming weeks.

Joel Piroe

Piroe was the standout figure for Swansea last season yet again, scoring 19 league goals.

The striker was crucial to the team earning its 10th place finish in the Championship table.

Italian side Salernitana have shown an interest in signing the Dutchman, with the Welsh outfit holding out for a fee of £10 million in order to agree to a sale.

It is set to be a long summer with speculation constantly surrounding his future with the club.

Jay Fulton

According to Alan Nixon, Martin is keen to bring Fulton with him to St. Mary’s should he be confirmed as the club’s latest manager.

The Scot featured 38 times for Swansea in the league last season, and was an important figure in the squad under Martin.

But with Duff now set to come in, the 29-year-old must make a decision on his future and if he’d prefer to continue working with Martin into next season.

Matt Grimes

Grimes is another player that Martin is reportedly keen to bring with him to the south coast.

According to The Sun, the midfielder is a transfer target of the current Swansea boss if he does make the jump to Southampton, which is looking increasingly likely.

Grimes made 44 league appearances for Swansea last season, so his departure would come as a big blow to incoming coach Duff.

This leaves the 27-year-old with a big decision to make over his future.