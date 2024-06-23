Up and down the country, we will see young players leave their clubs on loan to gain first-team experience this summer, helping to develop them into better players.

Swansea City have had some success loaning their young players out in recent years, with Ollie Cooper's 2021/22 season at Newport County enabling him to push for a regular starting berth the following season, whilst Ben Cabango's time with The New Saints in 2018/19 gave him his first opportunity of senior football and the chance to play in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Swans are lucky to have good links with Newport County and clubs in the Cymru Premier, which gives them plenty of chances to loan players out this summer.

With that in mind, here are 4 Swansea City players that will surely be seeing a loan exit this summer.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

The 22-year-old Indonesian international joined Swansea from Excelsior Rotterdam last summer, but he's yet to make his first-team bow in south Wales.

He spent the second half of the season on loan at Heerenveen, but struggled for minutes, playing just four games totaling 19 minutes.

Most of the left-back's football this season came with his national side, and he impressed for Indonesia, registering three assists in four games during recent World Cup qualifiers.

A bit of a forgotten man at Swansea, Tjoe-A-On is still young enough to make an impact in English football, and a loan move, perhaps to a side in League One, could help him break into Swansea's first-team in the long-run.

Joel Cotterill

Academy product Joel Cotterill spent time on loan with eventual League Two champions Stockport County last season, but found playing time hard to come by at Edgely Park.

The 19-year-old made 12 appearances for the club, scoring once and registering one assist before being re-called in January, having played just 91 minutes of league football.

The midfielder made his debut for Swansea back in August 2022 in a League Cup tie with Oxford United, and he needs to get more first-team experience under his belt this season, no matter what the level.

Cotterill is probably in that category where playing U21's football is no good for him, but he's not guaranteed regular minutes in the EFL, so a move to a National League side, or a top Cymru Premier side could benefit him.

Cameron Congreve

Young attacking midfielder Cameron Congreve broke onto the scene as an 18-year-old during the 2021/22 campaign, but hasn't really kicked on since then.

In fact, he failed to make a senior appearance last season for the Swans last season, and hasn't started a league game since he was hauled off by Russell Martin after 31 minutes away to Middlesbrough in August 2022, although in Congreve's defence he was playing in the unfamiliar position of wing-back.

Now 20, Congreve really needs to be playing football on a regular basis, and he shouldn't be short of suitors as he looked a good prospect when he broke into Swansea's side a couple of years ago.

The Welshman is out of contract next summer, so the 2024/25 campaign is set to be a very important one for him, and perhaps a loan spell to Swansea's fellow Welsh side Newport County could help him adapt to senior football.

Josh Thomas

Young striker Josh Thomas got his first experience of senior football with League One side Port Vale during the 2023/24 campaign, and he'll be hungry for more this coming season.

The 21-year-old was prolific for the Swans in pre-season last year, scoring five times, but his time at Port Vale was hampered by injuries and international call-ups, which meant he struggled to put a run of games together.

Josh Thomas' time at Port Vale - Transfermarkt Competition P G A League One 11 0 2 League Cup 3 2 0 EFL Trophy 1 1 0

During the first half of the 23/24 campaign, Thomas played 15 times for The Valiants, scoring three times and registering two assists, not a bad return given the fact he started just two league games.

There's certainly a decent player in there, and if he's able to put a run of games together, he could certainly be an asset to clubs in League One or League Two.