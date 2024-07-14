Highlights Kristian Pedersen may leave Swansea due to an unsuccessful first season and only one year left on his contract.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On's future at Swansea is uncertain despite social media popularity, making him a likely departure.

Cameron Congreve may need a loan to secure a new contract, as he fell out of favor and didn't make appearances last season.

Luke Williams is beginning to shape his squad ready for his first full season in charge of Swansea City, and inevitably that will mean player departures.

Nathan Wood and Jerry Yates have left since the transfer window opened, joining Southampton and Derby County respectively, while the likes of Nathanael Ogbeta, Liam Walsh and Przemyslaw Placheta left upon the expiration of their contracts earlier this summer.

There is further uncertainty over Jamie Paterson too, with the 32-year-old yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal, and he officially became a free agent at the end of June, meaning he could be another player who departs SA1 this summer.

Related Swansea City must make brave decision and move on from fan favourite: View Jamie Paterson is now a free agent but his Swansea City future is undecided

There are also a number of fringe players with uncertain futures, and it's safe to assume that Williams will see further departures from his Swansea squad as the summer progresses.

With that in mind, here are the four players likely to leave Swansea by the time the transfer window shuts.

Kristian Pedersen

One-cap Denmark international Kristian Pedersen joined the club last summer from German side FC Koln, but his first season in south Wales was far from plain sailing.

Pedersen made five appearances during an injury-hit first half of the season, before he was allowed to leave Swansea in January when he joined their Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Birmingham City man didn't have much luck at Hillsborough either, and he played just four games for the Owls as they pulled off the great escape.

Pedersen is a capable Championship player as he proved with Birmingham, but after an unsuccessful first season in South Wales, coupled with just having one year left on his deal, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was moved on this summer.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Indonesian international Nathan Tjoe-A-On is a sensation in his homeland, but he's less well thought of in south Wales.

The casual Swansea City fan wouldn't be blamed if they didn't even know he was, such was the lack of impact he made in his first season at the club.

The left-back was signed from Excelsior Rotterdam for a fee of £300,000 last summer, but he failed to make a first-team appearance, and he was loaned to Heerenveen in January, making just four substitute appearances, totaling 19 minutes of football.

Tjoe-A-On has returned to Swansea for pre-season training, presumably to the delight of the Swans' media team, who have seen their posts of the Indonesian international receive over 500,000 likes on Instagram, while a post on X had over 1.4k retweets from supporters in his homeland.

However, his future at Swansea looks uncertain, and it would be a surprise if he was a member of Williams' squad when the transfer window shuts.

Cameron Congreve

Welsh youngster Cameron Congreve looked like a star of the future when he broke onto the scene during the 2021/22 season, but he's fallen down the pecking order recently, so much so that he didn't make a first-team appearance last season.

The attacking midfielder was just 18 when Russell Martin gave him the chance to play in the Championship, making five league appearances, including two starts.

However, he's not started a league game for Swansea since being hauled off after 31 minutes away to Middlesbrough in August 2022, although he was playing in the unfamiliar role of wing-back on that occasion.

Cameron Congreve's senior career at Swansea - Transfermarkt Season Appearances 2021/22 5 2022/23 13 2023/24 0

Despite making the matchday squad on a number of occasions last season, the 20-year-old failed to make an appearance, and he needs a loan during the 2024/25 season to get some first-team minutes under his belt.

Congreve is out of contract next summer, and a loan away from Swansea could help him earn a new contract, or put him in the shop window for a future move.

Mykola Kukharevych

Another one of Swansea's 2023 summer signings, Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych, failed to impress in his first season in SA1.

The striker played 13 games in all competitions, scoring just once, and he played just 27 minutes of football after Williams' arrival in January, showing he's perhaps not in the manager's plans.

The 23-year-old who was signed from Troyes still has two years left on his deal at the Swansea.com Stadium, so it remains to be seen what the future holds, but it's clear that he's not up to being a regular starter in the Championship just yet.

Given his contract situation, perhaps a loan elsewhere in English football is the best course of action for the Ukrainian age-grade international. A loan to a League One club would be a good stepping stone for the player, and would likely mean he returns next summer as a better player, ready for the Championship.

That being said, if Swansea were to receive a permanent offer for Kukharevych, you wouldn't have thought they'd stand in his way.