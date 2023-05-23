Sunderland suffered play-off disappointment last week with a 3-2 aggregate loss to Luton Town.

The Black Cats will have to settle for another campaign in the Championship after missing out on the opportunity for Premier League promotion.

The club will now be planning for the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to build on this positive campaign.

Who will be pushing for an exit from Sunderland this summer?

Here we take a look at the players who could be pushing for an exit from the Stadium of Light this summer…

Jack Clarke

Clarke has attracted Premier League interest with his performances for Sunderland this season.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Brentford have been linked with making a potential move in the summer.

It has been reported that a £10 million figure may be enough to prize the winger away from the Black Cats, which could prove a tempting number for the London clubs.

Given the opportunity at Premier League football, it would not come as a shock if Clarke were to push for an exit in the upcoming transfer window.

Ross Stewart

Stewart has missed much of this season through injury, but his importance to the team is still obvious.

A return of 10 goals and three assists from 13 league appearances is quite an impressive haul, all things considered.

The Scot’s performances have earned him the attention of Premier League sides such as Bournemouth and Brentford.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for the striker, meaning a move away from Sunderland could be on the cards this summer.

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin is another player that has previously been linked with Brentford in the past, as well as former club Tottenham.

The full back has been impressive for Sunderland this season, becoming a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

However, if either London club were to step up their interest in the defender then a move could be on the cards in this transfer window.

Leon Dajaku

Dajaku signed for Sunderland in 2022 following a successful loan spell from Union Berlin.

But he suffered from a disappointing campaign in the Championship, making just 10 league appearances before being sent on loan for the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract upon his return from Swiss side St. Gallen.

That could see him push for a move this summer in order to secure more consistent game time elsewhere.