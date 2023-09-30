Sunderland have the biggest stadium of any side in the Championship.

The Stadium of Light has a capacity of over 40,000, bigger than the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City’s home ground.

The Black Cats have the support to match, with attendance figures looking quite healthy as the team competes for promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland have spent plenty of time in the top flight in their history, winning the title seven times, but have struggled over the last handful of years following their 2017 relegation.

Even during that period, the Wearside faithful stayed loyal and they're being rewarded now as Tony Mowbray’s side are now flying high and competing near the top of the Championship table after gaining promotion from League One in 2022.

The backing of the fans will be huge for his squad as they look to repeat their top six finish from last season and push for promotion back to the promised land.

Here we look at four chants anyone looking to support the team at the Stadium of Light should know…

Haway the Lads

Haway the lads can often be heard across the Stadium of Light, and when supporters travel with the team across England week in, week out.

The lyrics are as follows: “Haaaaaway the lads, Haway the lads, Haway the lads haway, Haway the lads, Haway the lads, Haway the lads haway!”

Till I Die

Sunderland were the subject of a Netflix series in recent years by the name Sunderland Till I Die, which ran for a couple of seasons.

The name for the show was inspired by a common chant heard by supporters of the Wearside club at home and away games every week.

The lyrics go: “Sunderland till I die, I'm Sunderland till I die, I know I am, I'm sure I am, I'm Sunderland till I die…”

The Greatest Team

Every supporter thinks their beloved team is the best in the world, even when things aren’t going so well on or off the pitch.

It was a difficult few years for Sunderland before promotion was gained in 2022, with financial difficulty and mismanagement seeing the team suffer consecutive relegations from the Premier League down to League One in 2017 and 2018.

Yet that hasn’t stopped the popular chant at the Stadium of Light declaring the team the best in the world.

The lyrics read: “And it's Sunderland, Sunderland FC, We're by far the greatest team, The world has ever seen…”

Banks of Wearside

Finally, one aspect of being a Sunderland supporter that will be especially true for anyone going to games on a weekly basis is the pride fans have in being from Wearside.

This has led to another one of the more prominent chants heard by fans at games.

The lyrics are as follows: “From the banks of the river Wear, To the shores of Sicily, We're gonna fight, fight, fight for Sunderland, To win the football league, To hell with Man United, To hell with Liverpool, We're gonna fight, fight, fight for Sunderland, To win the football league…”