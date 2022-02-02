4 successful dribbles, 0.62 xG: The Bolton Wanderers man who excelled v Cambridge United

Marlon Fossey has been one very eye-catching part of Bolton Wanderers’ resurgence in recent weeks as the 23-year-old has hit the ground running at The UniBol.

The Fulham loanee was a thorn in Cambridge United’s side from right wing back on Tuesday evening and offered a lot to Ian Evatt’s men in an attacking sense.

Fossey’s position in the team was a little uncertain when Gethin Jones was returning from injury, but with the 26-year-old slotting in on the right side of a back three, Fossey sitting just in front looks to be suiting both players.

Fossey’s first senior goal cannot be far away if performances like Tuesday evening’s continue.

The 23-year-old was a constant threat at the back post and will have been frustrated not to find the net from his three shooting opportunities.

All three chances came when receiving the ball passed from the left hand side for him to take a shot on inside the area; the first hitting the post, the second was a challenging volley that looped just wide and it was almost third time lucky but for some last ditch defending to see his effort deflected narrowly over the bar.

Ian Evatt would have been thrilled to observe the advanced positions that Fossey was picking up possession in, trusting the process that if that can continue occurring another goal threat will be added to his side.

The three chances accumulated an expected goals (xG) value of 0.62, as per Wyscout, which is very high for a right wing back and an area of the game that Bolton can build on in the coming weeks.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did David Wheater get a red card for the Trotters? Yes No

Harrison Dunk will not forget the torrid evening he had dealing with Fossey, with the flying wing back completing four dribbles and delivering five crosses, according to Wyscout, for the strike-force of Dion Charles and Amadou Bakayoko.

There was also a penalty appeal that, on replay, looked very unfortunate to not get given from Bolton’s point of view, with Fossey chopping the ball back inside onto his left foot before being wiped out towards the byline.

Another extremely encouraging performance from Fossey and Bolton for so many reasons, with optimism continuing to increase in the infancy of an exciting second half to the season.