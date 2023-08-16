Highlights Plymouth Argyle may still be in the market for another forward to add to their attacking line.

Florian Kamberi, a free agent who has played for Hibernian and Sheffield Wednesday, could be a suitable option.

Michael Obafemi of Burnley, who has proven himself in the Championship, could be a shrewd choice if available on loan.

Plymouth Argyle have made the jump up from League One to the Championship look pretty seamless.

Several new signings have contributed to this but the business may not be done at Home Park and there is arguably the need to add another forward to the club's attacking line.

Ultimately, Ryan Hardie needs competition so with that in mind, here are 4 strikers who Steven Schumacher could consider making a move on before the September 1st transfer deadline, ranked in order of suitability.

4 Florian Kamberi

Kicking things off with a name familiar to fans of both the SPFL and the EFL, Florian Kamberi.

The Swiss international enjoyed his best football in the UK with Hibernian between 2018 and 2020 but also had spells with Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently, Huddersfield Town.

Kamberi joined the Terriers on a short-term deal back in January and after appearing just once, they decided against offering him an extended deal. This isn't the best way to sell the 28-year-old but he really was superb for Hibs and had moments of brilliance with Wednesday too.

Striking a deal for Kamberi would be fascinating given that he is a free agent - he may well demand sizable wages but of course there would be no transfer fee involved.

Throughout his career, Kamberi has bounced between the wing and playing as a striker and so he could offer depth behind the likes of Ryan Hardie and Morgan Whittaker whilst also pushing for a starting spot himself.

3 Michael Obafemi

On to Burnley’s Michael Obafemi whose pursuit also comes with its question marks given that he is currently out injured. The striker tore his hamstring whilst representing the Republic of Ireland but he took to social media with positive news for fans, saying that the surgery all went well.

Obafemi made an intriguing move from Swansea City to Burnley last year only to make all 12 of his Championship appearances from the bench.

It is difficult to imagine that his playing time will increase after the Clarets’ promotion, meaning a loan move away from Turf Moor could make a lot of sense for all parties.

During his short spell of regular football with the Swans, he shone in front of goal, netting 12 times in the 2021/22 season for the Welsh side, as well as contributing three assists.

The sample size is small but Obafemi has proven himself in the second tier thus he could be a very shrewd option.

2 Josh Coburn

Loanees have thrived at Home Park in recent years under Steven Schumacher, just ask Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

As a result, the Greens surely boast a good reputation with other clubs at developing and looking after their players. Enter, Josh Coburn, someone who, at just 20 years of age, starred for Bristol Rovers in his last loan spell.

Coburn is back with rock-bottom Middlesbrough now and is one of a number of forwards on the books. Chuba Akpom’s future may be up in the air but there could still be a chance of loaning Coburn for the season as he looks to continue growing.

Michael Carrick speaks very highly of the youngster and also said recently that they “have a clear idea of what the plan is for Josh, and what we want it to look like in terms of our squad.”

This points towards him staying put but at the same time, Akpom will demand a notable fee which would surely be reinvested into his replacement, leaving Coburn on the outskirts of the squad still. Alternatively, loan deals for Morgan Rogers or Matthew Hoppe could be worth exploring for Schumacher if Coburn is labelled as untouchable.

1 Rey Manaj

Finally to the number one spot and it is a man who has just recently left the Championship. Rey Manaj hardly featured for Watford and so is now a free agent, something which Plymouth Argyle could capitalise on.

The difference in managerial stability at Vicarage Road and Home Park is like night and day so the former Barcelona man would be in a more comfortable position if he lowered his expectations and arrived on the south coast.

As is the case with Kamberi, Manaj would surely request monster wages and so the Pilgrims could be priced out of a move for him from the off. It would be worth a try though and if someone has been with Barcelona, whether it be playing one time or 101 times, they clearly boast a unique skillset.

The Albanian international isn’t a youngster who has just left the Nou Camp with the world at his feet, as a 26-year-old he needs to play regular football and start finding the back of the net again. the permanent signings of Whittaker and Mumba have caught Argyle fans off guard given their ambitious nature and so why couldn’t they convince Manaj to sample life in Devon?