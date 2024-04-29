Gillingham have made the surprise decision to sack Stephen Clemence after the club missed out on the play-offs in League Two this season.

After years of coaching experience, with Clemence having worked with Steve Bruce at Hull, Aston Villa and West Brom among other clubs, the 46-year-old decided to become the main man when he took the Gills managerial role in November 2023.

However, the side was inconsistent under Clemence, as they ultimately ended the campaign finishing in 12th position, six points away from the play-offs.

Stephen Clemence's Gillingham Managerial Record Games Won Drawn Lost Goals scored Goals conceded 34 12 9 13 36 42

Given the resources at the club, there was an expectation that they would be in the mix for promotion, so that was disappointing.

Nevertheless, Clemence was inheriting a squad that he didn’t build, so it was a real shock when Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that Gillingham had sacked the boss, along with his assistant Robbie Stockdale, with an announcement later shared by the club.

Now, you would expect the club to give themselves time before bringing in the next manager, but here we look at FOUR options who should be under consideration…

Mark Bonner

This would be an ambitious one, as Mark Bonner did an outstanding job at Cambridge over the years, which included winning promotion from League Two.

But, he is out of work right now, and the prospect of taking over the Gills may appeal, as the owner has big ambitions, and it would be a chance for Bonner to get back into the game.

As mentioned, the promotion is the major positive in his CV, and you can be sure that the hierarchy are looking for someone who has delivered at this level in the past.

So, this could be a good fit, and it would make the sacking of Clemence more understandable if Bonner did arrive.

Scott Lindsey

The Gills were heavily linked with the Crawley Town boss back in October after Neil Harris’ exit, but it obviously didn’t happen.

In hindsight, it’s one that Gillingham probably regret, as Lindsey has worked wonders with the Red Devils this season, as they’ve made the play-offs, and they have done so playing attacking, attractive football.

Obviously, if Crawley win promotion, a move would be highly unlikely, but if they remain in League Two, it could be possible. Lindsey has a connection to Gillingham having turned out for the club in his playing days, and it’s said he has ‘strong links to the county’, so it may suit him from a personal perspective.

Brian Barry-Murphy

This would be a bold move, as Barry-Murphy last managed in the Football League with Rochdale for two years from 2019.

Since then, he has been in charge of Man City’s U23 side, which gives an indication of where the 45-year-old excels - he is a modern coach who is focused on developing players.

Therefore, bringing him in would mean Gillingham are keen on going in a new direction, but it’s one that could work. Barry-Murphy would change the style of play, and he clearly has a connection to the best club in the world, which may help when it comes to signing players on loan to help the squad.

There’s no doubt this would be a risk, but if Barry-Murphy fancies the challenge of returning to the Football League, it could be one worth taking.

Gareth Ainsworth

Again, this is another ambitious one, as despite his struggles with QPR last time out, Ainsworth worked wonders with Wycombe Wanderers, so dropping to League Two is something he may not want to consider.

Yet, Brad Galinson has spoken in the past of believing the Championship has to be the aim for Gillingham, so he has ambitions, and he will know that serious money is required to make that happen.

With that in mind, this could be a project that tempts Ainsworth, and it’s worth remembering that Harris moved to Priestfield in the past, when he had spent most of his managerial career in the Championship at that point.

Ainsworth has a point to prove after his spell at QPR, and he could be the man to bring success back to Gillingham.