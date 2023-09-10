Highlights Southampton lost some of their top stars in the summer transfer window but are now in a healthy financial position.

Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters were linked with moves away but remain at Southampton, providing the team with depth and options.

Striker Paul Onuachu and winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, despite interest from overseas clubs, will now be part of the team's plans for the season.

Southampton had their fair share of drama in the summer transfer window, but they look to have come out of it in a healthy position.

Losing some of their top stars was always inevitable, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento all cashed in on, but that has left the Saints in a very good financial position.

Money has been reinvested on several players whilst the loan market has also been utilised for additions, but there is perhaps still some players left at the club who surprisingly didn't secure a move away in the window.

Let's look at FOUR individuals who remain a Southampton player despite various links to clubs in the summer months.

4 Che Adams

Despite not hitting double figures in a Premier League season in four years for the Saints, there was much interest in Scotland international striker Adams - especially after his electric start to the Championship campaign.

Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves were all in the hunt for the 27-year-old, yet the window slammed shut and Adams was still a Southampton player.

Even the arrival of Ross Stewart didn't see Adams depart, meaning that Martin now has multiple attacking options for one spot in his lone-striker system.

The fact remains though that Adams' contract still expires next summer, so either he gets tied down before the January transfer window to a new, long-term deal or the club risk losing him for free in the near future.

3 Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton sold one right-back in the form of Livramento to Newcastle, and it was a shock that no-one really came in for Walker-Peters either.

There were links to other clubs for the versatile defender, with Roma, Fulham and Lens all at one point apparently in the mix for his services.

But the 26-year-old will at least until January be a Southampton player, and that will likely delight the fanbase.

Walker-Peters is perhaps as good as it gets at right-back at Championship level this season, and he still has just under two years remaining on his contract.

2 Paul Onuachu

Southampton had to splash the cash in January with their Premier League status under threat, and the best part of £15.8 million was spent on bringing towering Nigerian striker Onuachu to St Mary's Stadium.

Unfortunately though, 6 ft 7 in Onuachu didn't really make much of an impact in his first half-season with the club, with 11 goalless appearances in the Premier League and there were plenty of overseas clubs in different countries linked with a summer swoop for his services.

A swap deal was mooted with his former club Genk in exchange for winger Joseph Paintsil, but a move did not arise and he could now enter Martin's plans for the season as a 'Plan B' option off the bench.

1 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Another player who was linked with multiple clubs over the summer, Sulemana - much like Onuachu - signed for big money midway through last season.

The Ghanaian showed flashes of brilliance and his electric pace is perhaps the main reason as to why teams like Everton were touted with an interest.

After not moving on during the transfer window though, Sulemana is set to be re-integrated back into the first-team fold at the Saints, and he could be the Nathan Tella replacement that Martin already had at the club.