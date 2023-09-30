Southampton fans will be expecting their team to return to the Premier League this term.

This is the first time Southampton have been in the second tier for over 11 years, so while fans will enjoy the away trips and the different teams they will face, they will be hoping to be back in the top flight as soon as possible.

The club made a very good start to life in the Championship, but in recent weeks that form has dipped off, and they have now slid down the table.

Pressure is on Russell Martin to turn the club’s fortunes around, as the board will have high expectations given the quality of the players that are still at the club.

So, Martin and his players will be keen to turn this form around and make their supporters, who travel in their thousands to home and away games, proud of the team they are watching and supporting.

While we wait to see how the season goes for Southampton, here at Football League World, we have picked four chants a fan of the club should know, using fanchants.com…

“When the Saints go marching in” chant

The first chant to start with is probably the most iconic when it comes to Southampton.

The chant is called ‘When the Saints go marching in’ and the lyrics are: “Oh when the Saints, go marching in, Oh when the Saints go marching in, I want to be in that number, Oh when the Saints go marching in...”

This is one that you hear in every Southampton game, whether it be at home or away.

“All Southampton” chant

The next chant that you would expect the majority of Saints fans to know is called ‘All Southampton’.

This is a chant that can be heard in various different stadiums across England, as it is one of those where fans use the same lyrics but just insert their own team name when needed.

The lyrics are: “And it's all Southampton, all Southampton FC, We're by far the greatest team, the world has ever seen... (repeated)”

This is a chant that fans young and old will be able to know and can be seen signing it from the terraces at St. Mary’s Stadium.

"We all follow Southampton"

Another chant that may be known to most supporters of the South Coast is ‘We all follow Southampton’.

This is a chant that focuses on how the supporters follow their football club wherever they are playing, and it also shows their dislike for their local rivals, Portsmouth.

The lyrics are: “We all follow Southampton, Over Land and Sea (And Portsmouth!) We all follow Southampton, Onto Victory (Altogether now,) We all follow Southampton, The Greatest Football Team, (Not Portsmouth!) We all follow Southampton, Onto Victory! Repeated.”

“Hello we are the Southampton boys”

The final chant on this list is another quite simple chant that most Saints fans will know, as it is mainly about their hatred towards Portsmouth.

The fans are chanting their thoughts about the fans who support Portsmouth. The lyrics are: “Hello! Hello! Hello! Hello! We are the Southampton boys. Hello! Hello! We are the Southampton boys, and if you are a Portsmouth fan, surrender, or you'll die. We all follow Southampton!”

This is a chant that may not be heard as much in normal games, but when Southampton do play Pompey, it is likely to be sung a lot by the Saints fans.