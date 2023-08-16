Birmingham City's summer transfer plans look to have been dealt a considerable blow.

That's after it was reported that La Liga side Las Palmas are set to complete the signing of striker Sory Kaba from Danish side Midtjylland this week.

Kaba had spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City, where he had impressed with eight goals in 17 appearances.

It had looked as though the 28-year-old was set to return to the second-tier of English football this season with Birmingham, after it was claimed that the Blues had agreed a fee with Midtjylland for the signing of the striker.

However, with those reports from Denmark now suggesting that Kaba is set to join Las Palmas instead, it seems as though the Championship club are going to have to look elsewhere in their search for a new striker.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four alternatives to Kaba that Birmingham could consider, in their search for attacking reinforcements.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

With 12 goals in 41 Championship games for Peterborough as the Posh were relegated to League One during the 2021/22 season, Clarke-Harris showed he is capable of getting goals at this level, even in a struggling side.

That could mean he may thrive in a more ambitious Birmingham team this campaign, especially having backed up that form with a further 29 goals last season in League One, before getting his first of the current campaign in Peterborough's win over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Birmingham could therefore be confident in getting goals out of Clarke-Harris, and with the striker having been transfer listed by Peterborough this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, he could be attainable for the Midlands club as well.

Dion Charles

Another League One striker who could be worth considering here, is Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles.

The Northern Ireland scored 21 goals for the Trotters last season, before netting a brace in the win over Cheltenham for his first of this season at the weekend, so he is another option who has shown he knows where the net is.

With Charles having also been linked with two other Championship sides in Stoke and Watford recently, it could also be something of a coup for Birmingham, should they manage to pull this off.

Lyle Taylor

One familiar face who could be worth considering for Birmingham in their striker search, is Lyle Taylor.

The striker previously enjoyed a spell on loan with the club from Nottingham Forest, scoring five goals in 14 appearances for the Blues during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

Now a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Forest, the prospect of a return to St Andrew's may be appealing for all parties, given the strong relationship that appeared to have been built between them during that previous link-up.

Chris Martin

At 34-years-old, Martin is admittedly approaching the latter stages of his career, but there is an argument he could still do a job at this level.

The former Bristol City man has plenty of Championship experience, and a brief spell in a badly out of form QPR side in the second half of last season still mustered four goals from 14 games, suggesting he can still offer a source of goals at this level.

As a free agent, he would be affordable for the Blues as well, meaning this could be one that is worth keeping in mind for those at St Andrew's as they weigh up their search for a new striker.