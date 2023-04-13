Cardiff City had a mixed Easter weekend, picking up just three points as the Bluebirds beat relegation rivals Blackpool before losing to Sunderland.

The 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday means that they remain a point above the dreaded dotted line, but they still have that game in hand against Rotherham United to come.

The Bluebirds have only won one of their last five games in the league, and with six games remaining, it looks as though this battle between all these teams could go right down to the wire.

How is Sory Kaba getting on at Cardiff City?

One player that Sabri Lamouchi will be looking to rely upon is striker Sory Kaba, the 28-year-old who joined Cardiff in the January transfer window on loan from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

The striker has so far played 11 times for the Bluebirds, scoring five goals, with his latest coming in the 3-1 win over Blackpool on Good Friday.

Kaba is currently averaging 0.5 goals per game, with an average of 2.1 shots per game and his average SofaScore rating is 6.94.

The 28-year-old will return to his parent club at the end of this season, with it unclear at this moment if Cardiff will look to resign the striker in the summer.

Therefore, here at FLW, we have taken a look at four alternatives Cardiff City should consider if agreement isn’t reached…

Who should Cardiff City sign if no agreement is reached for Sory Kaba?

Tom Cannon

Cannon joined Preston North End in the January transfer window on loan from Premier League side Everton. The 20-year-old has started all but one game since arriving at Deepdale, becoming an instant favourite in Ryan Lowe’s team.

In the 15 appearances he has made so far, the Irishman has scored seven goals and provided a single assist.

This is Cannon’s first loan spell away from Goodison Park, but throughout his time in the academy and now at Deepdale, the striker has shown his natural scoring attributes.

Cannon has adapted well to life in the Championship, so it is likely that if he were to leave Everton once again in the summer it will be for a Championship club. Therefore, Cannon could well be a potential option for Cardiff next season should they be looking for a striker and still be a Championship team.

Alfie May

May has once again this season shown what he is capable of as a League One striker, scoring 15 goals in 34 appearances.

This follows on from him scoring 23 goals last season as Cheltenham Town successfully survived in England’s third division.

The 29-year-old signed a contract extension last season that now means his contract runs until the summer of 2024, but with him yet again being prolific in League One this summer Cheltenham may face some interest.

May has only come to light in these last few seasons, but with him scoring every type of goal from long range to simple tap-ins, he seems to be a man in form at this moment in time.

Cardiff are desperate for a natural goalscorer, and while it is unclear what their budget will be this summer, they could be smart to look in League One for a player like May.

Jerry Yates

Yates has been Blackpool’s main source of goals this season, and with the Tangerines looking destined for League One, it could be said that the 26-year-old will be a wanted man this summer.

The striker has netted 12 times in 38 appearances for the Seasiders, and that has been in a side that has been sitting around the bottom end of the Championship for most of the campaign.

The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and it may be that Blackpool look to cash in on him, especially if they do face relegation.

Yates has previously been the subject of interest from Premier League sides as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers. However, it is unclear if that interest still remains, but if Cardiff find themselves in the Championship next season and Blackpool have been relegated, they could be shrewd in going after Yates.

Sydney van Hooijdonk

Van Hooijdonk is currently contracted to Serie A side Bologna but joined Eredivisie side Heerenveen on loan in the summer.

This season, the striker has netted 13 times in 27 league games, and with his parent club Bologna reportedly open to a sale this summer, he could well be an option for Cardiff.

It was claimed in January that Cardiff along with Millwall, Stoke City and Swansea City were all monitoring the player, but any moved failed to happen.

Last month it was reported that Premier League side Nottingham Forest joined the quartet in showing interest in the 23-year-old.

It is unknown which sides are genuine about their interest, but with Bologna open to a sale this summer Cardiff could potentially reignite their interest in Van Hoodijdonk and this time make a move.