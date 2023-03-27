West Brom have enjoyed a remarkable transformation under Carlos Corberan, and fans will hope that it ends in promotion to the Premier League.

No matter what happens in the coming months though, all connected to Albion will be convinced they are on the right path under the Spaniard, and they will look forward to seeing what Corberan can do with a full pre-season and summer transfer window to assemble his squad.

However, with off-field problems continuing to disrupt the Baggies, Corberan will not expect to be backed with significant funds in the summer, even if Albion win promotion.

So, the recruitment team will need to be smart, and they will hope to find a few bargains. With that in mind, free agents will be under consideration, and here we look at FOUR players who West Brom should be keeping tabs on…

Ryan Kent

We’ll start with the most ambitious one. Ryan Kent is out of contract with Rangers in the coming months, and it remains unclear whether he will stay at Ibrox, even though Michael Beale wants to keep him.

Despite some outstanding performances over the years, particularly in Europe, the brutal reality is that Kent’s numbers in Scotland mean he is unlikely to get a Premier League offer. Or, if he does, it might not come with the game time he wants.

Therefore, a top Championship club may appeal, and Kent could star at The Hawthorns. Whilst Corberan has good options in the final third, the former Liverpool youngster is an upgrade on what they have, and would be another welcome threat in the final third. With Marc Albrighton only on loan from Leicester, you would think one winger will be targeted and Kent would be a real coup for Corberan.

Max Johnston

Staying in Scotland, Motherwell’s Max Johnston is another exciting talent, and at 19-years-old he has the potential to be a fantastic player.

Due to that, this is a deal that’s going to be hard for Albion to do. The right-back has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe, ranging from Monaco to Burnley, so the appeal of the Baggies won’t be great. Yet, unlike those sides, he could get more minutes under Corberan.

Even though Darnell Furlong is first choice, there is a lack of natural cover behind him, and there’s every chance Johnston could force his way ahead of Furlong in the next 12 months or so.

So, if the youngster is looking for his next club to offer him a clear route to the first-team, Albion may have a chance of getting this done.

Chiedozie Ogbene

This is a much more realistic move, and it could be a very exciting addition for Albion.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been superb for Rotherham, impressing from different positions and establishing himself as a key figure for the Millers. But, with his deal expiring in the summer, they are resigned to losing him.

With blistering pace, versatility and an increasing end product in front of goal, the Ireland international would provide Corberan with a different option in attack. As well as that, at 26, he is a player approaching his peak years, and he could become an important player for Albion over the next few seasons.

Again, the Baggies need at least one attacking option in the summer, and Ogbene ticks a lot of boxes.

Tomas Kalas

With Erik Pieters out of contract and Kyle Bartley’s injury concerns, Albion may also be in the market for a centre-back to bolster their squad, and Tomas Kalas should be on their radar.

The former Chelsea man has been at Bristol City over the past four years, but with his contract expiring in the summer, he looks set to depart. Given his experience at this level, there would be no doubts about Kalas settling in, and he obviously knows what the division is all about.

As well as that, the fact he captained the Robins shows he is a leader, and the Czech Republic international could make himself an important figure for Albion alongside Dara O’Shea moving forward.