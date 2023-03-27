Sunderland look set for a busy summer regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season.

Strengthening in the transfer market this summer is key to the club progressing, and as such, those in charge of recruitment at the club will no doubt already be casting their eyes ahead to the summer months.

With that in mind, here at Football League World, we've picked out four players, who are currently set to soon be free agents, that we believe the club should currently have their eyes on.

1 Jan Paul van Hecke

Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke is certainly one player we feel that Sunderland should have their eyes on ahead of the summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the Brighton and Hove Albion defender is set to leave the Premier League club when his contract there exprires at the end of June.

Van Hecke has proven himself in the Championship previously when on loan at Blackburn last season and he appears to fit the profile of player Sunderland have gone for in recent seasons.

Indeed, he is young, talented and likely to be seeking regular game time having seen so little of it at Brighton and Sunderland should certainly be showing an interest.

2 Bradley Dack

One player Sunderland should have in their sights, and possibly do, is Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack.

Dack is currently set to leave Ewood Park at the end of June, however, both he and the club reportedly hold an option to extend his stay in Lanchashire.

Of course, Dack was signed at Blackburn by current Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who is said to be a big admirer of the player.

With Mowbray said to be keen on snapping him up if he becomes available, Sunderland would be wise to keep tabs on his contract situation ahead of the summer.

3 Wes Foderingham

Another player Sunderland should be keeping tabs on ahead of the summer is Wes Foderingham.

The Sheffield United shot-stopper is out of contract this summer, and if the latest Blades reports are accurate, he may not be getting a new deal.

Indeed, they reportedly want to sign Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace if they go on to win promotion.

With plenty of speculation over Anthony Patterson's future, Foderingham would be a great option to come in and fill a potential void if he departs.

4 Lucas Joao

Last but certainly not least, Reading FC forward Lucas Joao should be another Sunderland keep tabs on ahead of the summer.

A lack of attacking depth outside of Ross Stewart has been their downfall this campaign and bringing in forwards this summer has to be a priority.

On a free, then, Joao could be a good option.

He knows the division, knows how to find the back of the net and can offer Sunderland a physical presence up top in the absence of Ross Stewart.

It could well be a deal worth exploring.