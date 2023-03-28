Sheffield Wednesday's recruitment team won't be thanking the team for their recent results, with two losses and one draw in their previous three league games making automatic promotion less certain.

The Owls' scouts will be wanting to focus on one set of targets rather than having to draw up two different lists of players to pursue - but they may be forced to do the latter considering the South Yorkshire side don't know whether they will be in the Championship or League One next season.

However, the type of players they may want to sign might not change regardless of which division they will be in - because they have recruited some impressive names during their time in the third tier. Not only were they able to lure Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith away from Rotherham United, but they were also able to secure the signing of Will Vaulks and have added some top-quality options elsewhere in their squad.

Considering the quality they already have in their squad, it's not as if they need to rebuild during the next window but Darren Moore will be keen to level up his team once more and that's why they are likely to be active when the summer comes along. Speaking of transfers, we have selected four soon-to-be free agents that the Owls should be keeping an eye on.

1 Harlee Dean

Previously on loan at Hillsborough, you feel Dean would be open to a return if he did become a free agent during the summer window. Managing to revive his career at Birmingham City under John Eustace after falling out of favour under Lee Bowyer, there's a chance he could stay at St Andrew's beyond the end of the campaign.

But his deal expires in the summer and that could allow the Owls to swoop in and recruit him, with the Birmingham man potentially able to come in as a good replacement for Aden Flint and Reece James who are set to leave the club on the expiration of their loan deals in May. At 31, he's a slightly younger alternative to Flint but still has plenty of experience and the leadership skills to be a real asset in South Yorkshire.

2 Aden Flint

Flint is currently on loan at Hillsborough so the recruitment team won't exactly have to travel far and wide to see him in action between now and the end of this term. His contract at Stoke City expires at the end of this term and with the Potters loaning him out in January, it would be a surprise if Alex Neil offers the experienced defender a new deal instead of replacing him.

With the 33-year-old already at the club, it shouldn't take him long to settle back in if he signs permanently and that's a key reason why he could be an excellent addition. In terms of his time at Wednesday so far, he's done reasonably well despite attracting some social media criticism recently and should be looking to impress between now and the end of the season to try and earn a contract with Moore's men. Like Dean, he has been willing to drop down to the third tier so he could be a good addition in both leagues.

3 Leandro Bacuna

Having plenty of experience under his belt in the second tier, he could be an excellent addition at Hillsborough and is versatile enough to be an asset both at right wing-back and in central midfield.

They may need to address both positions during the summer, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru looking set to become a free agent in the summer at this point. Last year, Bacuna was a free agent for a considerable amount of time before the Hornets recruited him and he may not be keen to be out of the game for as long this season if he leaves Vicarage Road at the end of this term.

He's a solid option in this division and although he may not be a long-term signing, he has the pedigree to be a good squad player and may help to provide the depth needed to keep Wednesday afloat in the second tier.

4 Chiedozie Ogbene

Already signing Ihiekwe and Smith from the Millers last summer, a summer move for Ogbene may not be out of the question if they offer him a decent enough wage.

However, which division the Owls will be in next season will probably determine whether they will be able to get a deal over the line for him or not. The Irishman has recorded eight goals and three assists in 34 competitive appearances this term and will only get better at 25, he could be an excellent addition up top.

Callum Patterson and Lee Gregory's contracts expire at the end of the campaign, so Ogbene could be a much-needed signing if one or both of the former two leave the club.