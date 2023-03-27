Sheffield United are set to enter a very important stage of the season which could end up making or breaking them.

Aside from an FA Cup semi-final in April against Manchester City to think about, there is also the small matter of a Championship promotion race for the Blades - one that a few months ago they may have thought they wouldn't be embroiled in.

The gap between themselves in second position and Middlesbrough in third place has been closed to three points, and with Luton Town just three points behind Boro and Blackburn Rovers a further three adrift of the Hatters, it could be an interesting end to the 2022-23 campaign.

Even though they don't know what league they will be in next season, United's recruitment team will need to start looking at players who can bolster their squad for 2023-24, and the upcoming pool of free agents could be a way to get some bargains to add to Paul Heckingbottom's squad.

Let's take a look at FOUR individuals that could be good signings for United depending on which division they find themselves in next season.

Ben Brereton Diaz

​​​​​​​

This one would solely be a Premier League signing as it is evident that the Chile international will be playing in a top European league next season.

Since his international recognition in the summer of 2021 and his subsequent 22-goal campaign with Blackburn, Brereton Diaz has been linked with Premier League, La Liga and Serie A outfits, and even this season he's continued to score on a regular basis.

Reports of an agreement signed with Villarreal were wide of the mark and it appears options are being kept open until the end of the season, and if the Blades go up and Blackburn don't then they should ambitiously throw their name into the hat.

What they could offer Brereton is some stability - as a new father he would not have to move or go overseas but at the same time he could play Premier League football and earn a good wage.

Perhaps there would be more attractive propositions out there, but Sheffield United could only try.

Teemu Pukki

Pukki, like Brereton Diaz, would be one for the Premier League.

The Finland international striker's association with Norwich City has lasted nearly five years and he's hit double figures in every single season, but if the Canaries do not win promotion this season then you have to assume he will land himself a move to a top flight club somewhere in Europe.

United could do with the added depth in attack next season should they go up - Billy Sharp is 37 years of age now and isn't scoring like he once was, and the natural finishing abilities of Pukki would be a good option alongside Iliman Ndiaye or Oliver McBurnie.

Ryan Manning

Manning is almost certainly departing Swansea this summer after Russell Martin revealed last month that he has no intentions of penning a new deal in South Wales after two-and-a-half years at the club.

Whilst the Republic of Ireland international wouldn't be the most exciting of signings on paper, the 26-year-old is a threat down the left flank with his abiity to deliver a ball and also chip in with a few goals from wing-back.

Enda Stevens has not been able to stay fit this season, so some competition for Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies would be good in 2023-24 - Manning could be that guy.

Chiedozie Ogbene

This is perhaps one more for if United stay in the Championship, although Ogbene could perhaps make the step up to the Premier League still being only 25.

The natural winger has always shown flashes of ability, but it was only after his four goals and 11 assists for Rotherham United in League One last season - mainly from wing-back - where people began to take notice.

He has in that time become a fully-fledged Republic of Ireland international and this season he is Rotherham's talisman in the Championship with seven goals, often playing through the middle as a striker but is now back on the wing in his favoured position.

With Heckingbottom playing a 3-5-2, Ogbene could be a useful addition either at wing-back or as a striker - he would be a bargain for what he offers.