QPR are now in a battle to survive the Championship drop and will be hoping that this international break has come at the right time for them as they look to regroup and find form once again.

The Rs have been walking a dangerous tightrope in recent weeks and have been gradually brought into a relegation battle, however, they do remain six points above the drop zone as things stand.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out, here, we take a look at four soon-to-be free agents who could be of interest to the West London club when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

George Cox

The left-back position has been a problem area for QPR in recent months, following an injury to Kenneth Paal, which has forced Gareth Ainsworth, and his predecessor Neil Critchley, to experiment.

Fortuna Sittard's George Cox could be targeted by the Rs this summer, with the 25-year-old generating interest from West London club last summer, with his ability to operate as a left-back and left-wing-back making him an option that lots of clubs could consider.

A player with lots of energy and excellent defensive abilities, he also has attacking endeavour and can make an impact at the top-end of the pitch.

A player who is keen on a return to his home country, and with QPR in need of bolstering their left-sided defensive options, this could be a good move for all.

Regan Poole

It is not just the left-back position that has been a problem for the Rs recently, with lots of injuries leaving QPR short of central defenders for a large part of this season.

Lincoln City's Regan Poole may be untested at Championship level but he has displayed second-tier ability for quite a while now at the LNER Stadium.

A mature leader, who has accumulated lots of experience despite still being just 24 years of age, he would also provide defensive versatility, which would have been majorly beneficial during a season like the one they are having, with Poole able to deliver a high level of performances as a full-back and as a central defender.

Keshi Anderson

Keshi Anderson is only just returning to injury after what has been a difficult campaign on the injury front but it is hard to deny that he is full of talent and deserves to remain in the Championship if Blackpool go down.

A technically-gifted midfield operator, who can also chaos when on the wing, he would certainly fit the criteria at Loftus Road ahead of this summer's transfer window.

His ability to read the game and link up well with teammates means he is someone who could thrive in West London, although it would have to be classed as a gamble after the difficulties he has had with injuries.

Michael Hector

It was rather surprising when it emerged that League One club Charlton Athletic secured the signing of Michael Hector in January, after what was a few trial periods with different EFL clubs.

A player who dominates aerial and ground duels, whilst possessing composure and technical ability when bringing the ball out from the back, he could quite easily be plying his trade in the Championship.

Given the need for bolstering their defence in the summer, QPR could benefit from signing Hector when his short-term deal at The Valley expires.

QPR have the leakiest defence in the league and the 30-year-old has the leadership, ability and intelligence to guide the Rs back on a positive path.