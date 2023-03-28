With just eight matches to play in their League One season, Plymouth Argyle currently top the third tier standings as they look to secure their spot in the Championship for the first time since 2010.

It's been a long wait for the Pilgrims to be involved in the automatic promotion mix in League One again, but Steven Schumacher is looking to end 13 years of hurt to get the Devon club back to where they believe they belong.

That won't be an easy feat though as Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Barnsley are all within striking distance of Argyle and crucially all have at least one game in-hand, so the battle for the top two is by no means done just yet.

By the end of May though at the latest, Plymouth will know what division they're plying their trade in for the 2023-24 season, but regardless of that they should be keeping an eye on the current situation of soon-to-be free agents.

Let's look at four individuals who should perhaps be on the hierarchy's radar going into the summer.

Josh Emmanuel

Emmanuel was out of the game for over a year when he was contracted to Hull City due to a medical issue, but after getting himself fit and healthy again, he was allowed to move on to Grimsby Town of League Two for the rest of the season on a permanent basis.

The switch to the Mariners is perhaps something of a shop window moment for Emmanuel, who can quite clearly play higher up the EFL pyramid but just needed to prove that he's still got it after such a long time out.

With two assists already in his 11 matches under Paul Hurst, it's clear to see that the 25-year-old is edging back to his best, and with Bali Mumba heading back to Norwich City this summer you'd imagine for a crack in Norwich's first-team, right wing-back is a position that needs looking at by Argyle.

Tyler Walker

Plymouth's striker options following this season are somewhat up in the air - Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis are both out of contract and whilst you'd imagine the club will want to tie them down for a few more years, nothing is set in stone.

Add to Sam Cosgrove's loan from Birmingham ending, it means that Argyle need to have their eyes on strikers already, and Walker could fit the bill.

The 26-year-old's career has somewhat stalled in the past few years, with his best recent goalscoring season coming on loan at Lincoln City, where he netted 14 times in the 2019-20 League One campaign.

Whilst a stint at Portsmouth wasn't very fruitful last season, Walker could still put it all together if he gets a run of games, which is something he's not getting at Coventry because of Viktor Gyokeres.

You'd expect him to move on from the Sky Blues this summer, but he could be a smart pick-up for the Pilgrims as a rotational option at first.

Jordan Graham

Birmingham have an option to extend Graham's contract until 2024 going into this summer, but as he hasn't been a regular starter under John Eustace this season it remains to be seen as to whether that is taken up.

Despite being an out-and-out winger during his career, Graham has adapted somewhat since being at the Blues to being a wing-back on both sides of the pitch, but it still hasn't meant he has nailed down a spot in the starting 11.

With Birmingham needing to reduce their wage bill this summer, Graham will be a likely casualty but regardless of what division Plymouth are in, they could do with another right wing-back as mentioned with Emmanuel, and Graham provides experience, pace and a decent delivery.

His wages shouldn't be extortionate either whether that is at League One or Championship level, so it's a move that would make sense.

Dan Gosling

He may now be 33 years of age, but how good would it be to see Gosling in an Argyle shirt once again?

Having come through the club's academy system, Gosling made his debut at the age of 16 in December 2006, and after 24 senior appearances at such a young age he was snapped up by Premier League outfit Everton.

Gosling's career hasn't been straight-forward by any means with multiple injury issues, and it was only when he moved to Bournemouth in 2014 where he began to play regular football for the first time in his career.

Currently at Watford, Gosling's deal there will expire on June 30, and whilst it hasn't been officially confirmed, the Hornets are set to pay up his deal as he's currently out injured with an achilles problem.

If he can get over that though and get himself back fit over the summer months, then he could really add something to Plymouth's squad and fans would surely love to see him back at Home Park.