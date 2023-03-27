Middlesbrough will hope to be preparing for life in the Premier League this summer but whether or not they go up, we can expect it to be a busy window.

Michael Carrick will want to shape his squad in his first summer transfer window at the Riverside - either in preparation for a battle for top flight survival or another promotion push.

You'd expect them to lean on the transfer and loan markets but the Teessiders would be foolish not to make the most of the free agents that are newly available as well.

Here, we've picked out four soon-to-be free agents that Boro should be keeping an eye on as the summer approaches...

4 Ryan Manning

With the future of Wolves loanee Ryan Giles unclear, Carrick and co. need to be lining up potential replacements at left-back and Ryan Manning fits the bill.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Swansea City and is a full-back that loves to get forward - as his four goals, six assists, and 83 key passes (the second most in the division as per Whoscored) in the Championship this term prove.

Manning's contract is up in the summer and he would make a lot of sense as a Giles replacement.

3 Chiedozie Ogbene

Boro raided Rotherham United for midfield maestro Dan Barlaser and were strongly linked with Chiedozie Ogbene as well.

A move for the latter never materialised but they will have the chance to return for him in the summer when Ogbene is set to be a free agent.

The Millers are reportedly keen to re-open contract talks with the 25-year-old but you'd imagine there is confidence at Boro that they can tempt him to the Riverside.

2 Lucas João

Clearly, the Teessiders would love to keep hold of Chuba Akpom but his form in front of goal has not gone unnoticed and there has been plenty of transfer talk concerning the in-form striker already.

If they find themselves looking for a powerful, physical striker in the summer then they could do worse than Lucas Joao.

Injuries have been an issue for the 29-year-old but when fit, his Championship goalscoring record is impressive and he could have a lot of success in a team that creates the number of chances that Boro do.

One to consider as his Reading contract runs down, certainly.

1 Nathan Ferguson

A bit more of a shot in the dark than the other three names on this list but Nathan Ferguson is a left-back option that the Teessiders should consider.

The 22-year-old's career has stalled since moving to Crystal Palace as a series of injuries have kept him sidelined but he's working his way back to fitness at the moment and is set to become a free agent in the summer.

The Athletic has reported that the Eagles do have a one-year option but there's no guarantee that they'll trigger it given his struggles and Boro would be smart to capitalise if they don't.

He's still young and showed at West Bromwich Albion he can cut it in the Championship. A fresh start at the Riverside could revitalise his career.