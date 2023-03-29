It still remains to be seen exactly which division Ipswich Town will be playing in next season, as we approach the final weeks of the current campaign.

With the Tractor Boys currently sat third in the League One table, three points adrift of second placed Sheffield Wednesday, they will still be eyeing promotion to the Championship for next season.

Even so, while there is still much to be decided, there may already be some attention turning towards the summer at Portman Road, as plans are put in place for the transfer window.

That of course, will likely involve business with other clubs, but the free agent market should not be ignored either, given there could be some useful players available in that market, who could be brought in without having to pay a fee.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four players set to be out of contract at the end of this season, who Ipswich should be keeping an eye on as potential free agent signings, right here.

As things stand, Kane Vincent-Young is Ipswich's only senior recognised right-back, so some reinforcements on that side of defence could be required come the summer.

A useful option to fill that role could be Wes Harding, who is out of contract at Rotherham at the end of this season, and has experience both at Championship level, and of winning promotion from League One from his time with the Millers, and previously Birmingham.

That could make him a useful option for Ipswich whatever division they are in next season, and the fact they were able to secure Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham last summer, suggests they could be able to get this one done, even if they find themselves in League One again next season.

4 Jordan Archer

With Vaclav Hladky down the pecking order and previously linked with moves away from the club, Joel Coleman out of contract at the end of this season, and first choice Christian Walton reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere, a new goalkeeper may well be on the agenda for Ipswich.

If they were to look to the free agent market to fill that role, or at least one of them, then Jordan Archer could be an option worth considering, with his deal at QPR set to be up in the summer.

Having made just three cup appearances in two seasons with the club, it would not be a surprise to see him move on in the summer, and his previous experience as first choice in both the Championship and League One with Millwall in particular, could make him a useful option for Ipswich.

2 Will Keane

A familiar face who could be worth Ipswich considering bringing back to Portman Road in the summer, is Will Keane.

Having previously played for the Tractor Boys between 2019 and 2020, Keane then moved to Wigan, where he helped fire them to promotion from League One last season with 26 goals, and has reached double figures in the Championship this season.

Given George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules are only on loan until the end of this season, Ipswich may need some extra firepower from the summer, which Keane could provide, and the issues around wage payments at Wigan mean it would be no surprise to see the striker move on in the summer, meaning he could be available for the likes of Ipswich.

1 Max Power

Another Wigan player whose situation Ipswich may want to take advantage of, comes in the form of central midfielder Max Power.

Massimo Luongo is out of contract at Portman Road in the summer, while both Dom Ball and Panutche Camara have been blighted by injuries this season, meaning they may want to add some depth in the centre of the park come the summer.

The addition of Power would allow them to do that, while also reuniting him with current Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, in a partnership that proved so effective in helping Wigan to the League One title back in the 2017/18 season.