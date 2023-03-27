Huddersfield Town are a club with a lot still in limbo heading into the summer.

The most obvious place to start is the fact that we don't know which division Huddersfield will be in next season. They sit 22nd in the Championship as things stand and three points adrift of safety with eight fixtures left to play.

In addition to that, the club are also in the middle of a takeover saga, revealing last week that Dean Hoyle "has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100% shareholding in Huddersfield Town. Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures."

A change of ownership, then, feels inevitable heading into a summer transfer window that's going to be vital whatever division Huddersfield are preparing for.

We use the March international break as an opportunity to look ahead to that transfer window here, looking at soon-to-be free agents that should be on Huddersfield's radar:

4 Callum Elder

It's not really a secret that Huddersfield have struggled replacing Harry Toffolo at left-back this season.

Josh Ruffels hasn't taken his chance in the position, whilst Yuta Nakayama has spent a long period of the season injured. Ben Jackson has had chances, as has Jaheim Headley.

The latter two might become more prominent first-team players if Huddersfield are relegated into League One, yet a new left-back signing wouldn't go amiss.

As things stand, Elder will become a free agent in the summer having failed to agree a new deal with Hull City yet.

He has 96 Championship appearances and six assists under his belt, as well as 89 outings and 14 goal involvements in League One to note.

3 Danny Batth

Batth was recruited by Sunderland in January 2022 and played 12 times in League One during the 21/22 run-in, as the Black Cats won promotion back into the Championship.

The 32-year-old has raced beyond 30 appearances back in the Championship and done well for Sunderland in the second-tier.

As things stand the centre-back will become a free agent in the summer and could well be someone Huddersfield look to recruit if they lost a figure like Michal Helik in the summer - something that you could see happening if Town were relegated.

2 Josh Onomah

Onomah is on a short-term contract at Preston North End and hasn't had much of an impact at Deepdale.

In truth it's been a strange career to date for Onomah, who has shown flashes of real class in the Championship but never really settled at a club as he's raced towards 25-years-old.

Huddersfield, either in the Championship or League One, could be somewhere for him to settle.

The Terriers have struggled for a creative spark without Tino Anjorin this season, with his injury troubles really acting as part of their downfall. It's surely an area of the pitch the club will look to recruit.

1 Shayne Lavery

Lavery is approaching the final months of his current contract agreement with Blackpool, although there's an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals across almost two seasons in the Championship, numbers that aren't exactly eye-catching, but could be bettered at Huddersfield, particualrly if they were a League One club.

An issue might be Blackpool retaining Lavery if they were relegated out of the Championship, yet, as things stand, the Northern Ireland international will be a free agent in the summer and is a getable, younger alternative to some of the strikers on Huddersfield's books right now.

A future beyond Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes has to be a priority.