Hitting poor form at the wrong time in League One, Derby County know they have to turn things around if they do not want to be playing third tier football once again next season.

They are still in the top six and with things very much in their hands at this stage, however, a defeat to Ipswich this weekend, and results going against them elsewhere, could see them drop out of the top six.

One thing is for sure, whatever division the club are in next season, plans will already be being put in place for this summer and recruitment.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at four soon-to-be free agents, as per Transfermarkt, that we think Derby should be keeping track of ahead of the summer.

1 Aden Flint

Having been linked with a move to Derby before joining Stoke last summer, Aden Flint is set to become a free agent at the end of June.

The experienced defender is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and has made nine appearances in the third tier since making his January switch to Hillsborough.

Credit: Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

His performances at this level have been good, and certainly good enough that Derby should be keeping an eye on his situation ahead of the summer.

His experience could be valuable whether they are in the Championship or League One next season.

2 Cameron Brannagan

There will be plenty of clubs with Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan in their sights ahead of the summer.

The U's are having a poor season in the third tier, and it finally looks like the summer that the talented midfielder is going to be prised away from the Kassam Stadium.

Indeed, his contract is up and it would be a surprise to see him sign a new one.

Brannagan's goals from midfield have been very impressive in League One, and with Derby's pull in the division, they should certainly be keeping tabs on him and his options.

3 Ryan Hardie

This would likely be one for if Derby went on to achieve promotion and Plymouth Argyle didn't.

Ryan Hardie is certainly someone the Rams should be keeping tabs on ahead of the summer, though.

Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

The forward has been excellent at Plymouth in recent seasons in terms of goalscoring, and boss Steven Schumacher has confirmed they want to keep him.

However, if Plymouth end up remaining in League One, Schumacher admits they could also lose him this summer with his contract due to expire.

If Derby go up via the play-offs, they could offer Hardie Championship football, which he would surely jump at.

4 Michael Hector

With Curtis Davies' involvement dwindling this season, it may be that the experienced defender will move on this summer, or that Paul Warne will look to replace him.

If he wanted to do that in the free agent market, Michael Hector could be a good option.

Credit: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Having signed a short-term deal with Charlton in January, he has quickly got up to speed at this level and has started their last eight league matches now.

He is a player that would be quite capable of stepping up to the Championship with the club were they to achieve their goals either this season or next, too.

He is definitely one to have on the radar.