Charlton Athletic will be aiming to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they host Shrewsbury Town at The Valley.

The Addicks were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

After Miles Leaburn opened the scoring for Charlton in the 16th minute of this fixture, the Chairboys went on to level proceedings in the closing stages of this clash.

Set to remain in League One for another year following what has been an underwhelming campaign, the Addicks will be determined to push on at this level with Dean Holden at the helm later this year.

As well as potentially spending money on players and making loan signings, Charlton may find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four soon-to-be free-agents that the Addicks should definitely keep tabs on.

Check them out below...

4 Will Keane

Will Keane's contract at Wigan Athletic is set to reach a crescendo this summer.

When you consider that Charlton will be short of attacking options when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's returns to Crystal Palace following the expiry of his loan deal, they will need to address this issue ahead of the upcoming window.

Keane certainly fits the bill if the Addicks are on the lookout for a striker as he excelled in League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 30-year-old helped Wigan secure promotion to the Championship by scoring 26 goals in 44 league appearances and has gone on to provide a respectable total of 13 direct goal contributions this season.

3 David McGoldrick

Another individual who is set to be out-of-contract this summer is David McGoldrick.

The former Sheffield United man has demonstrated this season that he is still more than capable of making a difference in an attacking sense as he has been a stand-out performer for Derby County.

In the 31 league appearances that he has made for the Rams, McGoldrick has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions while he has also chipped in with six assists.

Although it is fair to say that a multi-year contract should not be on the cards for the 35-year-old, Charlton ought to consider signing McGoldrick on a short-term deal if he is not offered fresh terms by Derby.

2 Connor Ogilvie

Although Portsmouth have an option to extend Connor Ogilvie's stay for another 12 months, a final decision has yet to be made by the club regarding the defender's future.

If the left-back is allowed to depart Fratton Park, Charlton must consider making a move for him as they will need to strengthen in this position over the course of the summer.

Steven Sessegnon and Matt Penney are both set to return to their parent-clubs (Fulham and Ipswich Town) in the summer when their loan deals expire.

Ogilvie has produced a host of assured performances for Pompey this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in League One.

The former Gillingham man would also add some versatility to Charlton's squad as he is also capable of playing as a centre-back.

1 Alex Pritchard

If Charlton are looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of League One ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, they ought to consider making an ambitious swoop for Alex Pritchard.

Pritchard's contract at Sunderland expires in June and fresh terms have yet to be agreed between the two parties.

The 29-year-old has featured on a regular basis in the Championship this season and helped the Black Cats secure a place in this division by producing a number of impressive attacking displays in the previous term.

Pritchard provided 14 direct goal contributions for Sunderland in League One last season and would unquestionably be a fantastic addition to Charlton's squad if he is willing to drop to this division again.