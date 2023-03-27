Burnley are currently in a very strong position, sitting 16 points clear of third place with a game in hand and looking set to secure their Premier League return shortly after the international break.

The fact they have managed to all but guarantee their promotion already means that the Clarets' recruitment team can already start planning for next season, safe in the knowledge that they can prepare targets for the top flight rather than the top tier and the Championship for next season.

With the recruitment team not having to prepare different shortlists for different divisions, that should allow them to focus more on specific targets and make a better judgement of whether they would be suitable additions for the club.

That can only boost Vincent Kompany's side's chances of success next season and beyond, so things are certainly looking up at Turf Moor and they should have quite a bit to spend in the summer, not just because they will be in the top flight but because they generated a lot of revenue from player sales last year.

However, owner Alan Pace isn't likely to chuck too much money about considering how carefully he has operated during his time in Lancashire thus far.

And with this in mind, we have selected four soon-to-be free agents that the league leaders should be keeping a close eye on.

1 Ben Brereton-Diaz

This would be quite a controversial move for the Chilean considering he currently plies his trade for local rivals Blackburn Rovers - but this potential switch could pay dividends for him.

The 23-year-old will be keen to play at a higher level next season and he may not get that opportunity with his current side who are in the promotion mix but not guaranteed to secure a return to the top tier.

With this, he should be open to a move to Kompany's side, where he's likely to get plenty of playing time.

With Nathan Tella set to leave Turf Moor in the summer to return to Southampton, the Clarets could benefit from signing someone who can play both out wide and up top, something Brereton-Diaz can do effectively.

Scoring 14 goals in all competitions this season, he would certainly be a good addition and could be someone they can sell on for a considerable amount in the future. Keeping tabs on him seems like a no-brainer.

2 Wes Foderingham

The shot-stopper is someone Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will want to keep hold of but with their transfer embargo in mind, the club may not be able to offer him a contract for a while.

With this, Foderingham's representatives may be looking for other clubs for their client in case his deal at Bramall Lane isn't extended beyond the end of this campaign.

The Blades' number one has been very consistent and reliable for United and could be a great addition as a potential replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who may want to move on during the summer.

Foderingham could either be a starter at Turf Moor or challenge Arijanet Muric for a spot between the sticks, making him a potentially useful addition.

He has the experience to be a real asset and was behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order at Bramall Lane for a while, so he may not mind if he doesn't start every week.

3 Han-Noah Massengo

The Frenchman may be a surprise pick considering he has played just 12 times for Bristol City this season and was frozen out of the first team by Nigel Pearson before moving to Auxerre on loan.

Plying his trade in the French top tier currently though, that will be an excellent experience for him and at 21, he still has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

He may not have fulfilled his potential at Ashton Gate - but there's a reason why the Robins paid around £8m for him back in 2019 and he was linked with Premier League clubs last year.

Considering his age, he would surely be worth a one or two-year deal as a low-risk signing, with more depth arguably needed in midfield regardless of whether Samuel Bastien stays at Turf Moor or not.

4 Lucas Joao

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that has certainly been the case with Reading fans and Joao, with the Royals' performances improving when he's been on the pitch in recent times.

His departure from the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer seems inevitable considering he would probably have to take a wage cut to extend his stay in Berkshire - and Paul Ince doesn't seem to be a major fan of him anyway.

This could give Kompany an opportunity to pounce, with the 29-year-old able to be a magnificent goalscoring asset when in top form.

His injury record is a worry but it's not as if he's going to be a regular starter if he joins anyway, with a backup option needed if both Michael Obafemi and Halil Dervisoglu return to Swansea City and Brentford at the end of the season.

A two-year contract would be ideal for both parties - but it remains to be seen whether the Lancashire outfit will take an interest in him.