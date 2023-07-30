Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured promotion to the Championship with 96 points, setting them up for a challenging season in the higher division.

Sheffield Wednesday managed to secure promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last time out, deservingly earning their place in the upcoming instalment of the second tier.

The Owls amassed a mammoth 96 points, a tally that would have won the division on a number of occasions over the last decade or so but they are now preparing for what is expected to be a tough Championship season.

Not only are they readying themselves for football back in the higher division but it is a new project at the club's Yorkshire home, following the departure of Darren Moore and the appointment of former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

Wednesday fans will be hoping the transition from Moore to Munoz can be rather seamless as it remains to be seen how things will play out under the Spaniard.

The Owls begin the second tier campaign by welcoming Southampton to their Yorkshire home, before a short trip to Hull City the following week.

Whilst we wait for the new Championship campaign to get underway, here, we take a look at some of the famous faces who could potentially be seen at Hillsborough during the 2023/24 season...

4 Sheffield Wednesday supporting celebrities you may see at a game in 2023/24

Gary Cahill

Starting with a famous face within the footballing world, former Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth centre-back is a Wednesday fan.

The combative defender, who packed up his boots in November of last year, is a boyhood Owls fan who could be planning some more trips to Hillsborough during this coming season with more time on his hands.

Born in nearby Dronfield, Cahill never played for Sheffield Wednesday, however, he did have a spell across the city at Sheffield United in 2007, spending time on loan at Bramall Lane from Aston Villa.

Who does Arctic Monkey's Alex Turner support?

The lead singer of world-famous rock band Arctic Monkeys, Alex Turner, is undoubtedly a Sheffield Wednesday fan and he has alluded to his love for the Owls a few times in public spaces over the years.

In an interview with French outlet, L'equipe, as cited by the Sheffield Star, the Arctic Monkeys frontman stated that he idolised former Owls midfielder Chris Waddle and admitted to watching his highlights even to this day.

Michael Vaughan

Onto the world of cricket, and former England batsman Michael Vaughan is another supporter of the newly-promoted Championship club and has been seen at the club's Yorkshire home on multiple occasions.

Born in Greater Manchester, Vaughan move to Sheffield when he was nine and although showing fantastic ability, Yorkshire CC had a strict policy on only recruiting players from that county. However, that rule was later adapted.

Is Jarvis Cocker a Sheffield Wednesday fan?

Another musician and another who was Sheffield-born, Jarvis Cocker founded the band Pulp, whilst he also enjoyed a long broadcasting career and a stint within the acting game too.

There have been many pictures of Cocker at Hillsborough and at other grounds supporting the Owls and he will be dreaming that his team can secure back-to-back promotions and win a place in the 2024/25 Premier League.