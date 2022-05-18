4 Sheffield United transfer matters that Heckingbottom will have to deal with very soon

It was eventually defeat across the two legs of the Championship play-off semi-finals for Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United side.

Although the Blades have been confined to another season of second-tier football, they can certainly hold their heads up high after what has been excellent since Heckingbottom’s appointment.

Whilst we navigate ourselves through this summer, we take a look at four Sheffield United transfer matters that Heckingbottom will have to deal with very soon…

Morgan Gibbs-White future

Recently expressing how much he loves his loan destination, and keeping the door open regarding a permanent move, it remains to be seen if that will come to fruition.

The attacker’s parent club, Wolves could look to integrate him into the squad for regular football next season, whilst other Premier League clubs could be alerted to his potential availability.

Sheffield United know how much of a boost it would be if they were able to strike a permanent deal for Gibbs-White, after what has been an incredible season from the Midlands loanee.

Daniel Jebbison’s next step

Highly-rated striker Daniel Jebbison enjoyed a successful loan stint with Burton Albion before the Blades brought him back in late January.

Running the rule over the 18-year-old over the last few months, it remains to be seen if a further temporary move could be deemed appropriate for his development.

Should that be the case, then it is likely that the club would be swarmed by interested parties, given the ability he has already shown.

A move for Elliot Anderson?

The fact that they will not be plying their trade in the Premier League next season means a move for one of the country’s most exciting prospects could be on the cards.

Credited with interest in Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson a couple of weeks ago, the Blades could look to strike a transfer agreement with the Magpies this summer.

Looking at least a level above during his loan stint with Bristol Rovers from January onwards, playing a massive role in the club’s eventual promotion, it would appear that most second-tier clubs will be after him.

Cash in on Sander Berge?

Still possessing a healthy two years on his contract at Bramall Lane, the Blades could cash in on their most prized asset.

But whilst the fee they could generate could be a sizeable figure, Berge’s importance within the side could be deemed superior to any fees they could make.

Certainly possessing the ability to thrive in England’s top-flight, it would be no surprise to see interest resurface now that their Championship status is confirmed.

It is likely to be a big decision for the Blades to make, but given his value within the side, it may be in the club’s best interest to try and keep him for another year.