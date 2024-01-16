Highlights Hull City could benefit from Burnley's decision to recall Scott Twine, as it gives them an opportunity to pursue better winger options for their squad.

Hull City may well be aggrieved that Burnley have decided to call back Scott Twine from his loan in east Yorkshire but the crazy nature of the transfer window could well give the Tigers a chance to lure better options to the MKM Stadium.

Twine was heralded as a huge signing for Liam Rosenior upon joining up with his squad in the summer, but whilst not being an underwhelming spell, the likes of Jaden Philogene, Tyler Morton and Liam Delap have stolen the thunder from the free-kick maestro.

Four goals and three assists at this stage of the season is by no means a poor return, but moved to Bristol City on loan under Liam Manning - who he excelled under at MK Dons - you could argue that there's a feeling of it being the right move for all parties. Football League World takes a look at four alternative options for the midfielder.

Manuel Benson

Benson lit the Championship up last year, likewise for Burnley, but the Belgian's injury troubles this season and the Clarets' flux of wingers bought in the summer means that the diminutive star has struggled for minutes.

Hull have been linked already in this window and with Southampton potentially falling out of the race due to their severed ties with Burnley over the Nathan Tella transfer saga in the summer, it's opened up the door for Benson to make a move - and with the Tigers having played Twine regularly and playing a similar style to Burnley, it could be a match made in heaven.

Kwame Poku

Peterborough have had an outstanding approach to developing young attackers in the past; Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and of course Ivan Toney are all examples of stars who have gone on to play Premier League football in the future after making their names at London Road.

The Posh will feel hard done by if they were to lose Poku with the winger only joining them in 2021 from Colchester United, but 12 goals from out wide has pushed the Cambridgeshire club up to within touching distance of top spot in League One and seems destined to be the next player to depart for a big-money fee.

Jaidon Anthony

Leeds signed Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony in a separate loan deal with Luis Sinisterra going the opposite direction in his search for Premier League football; and whilst it was a decent deal for both teams in terms of playing time and financial reward, Anthony hasn't quite played regularly enough at Elland Road.

In his defence, the form of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James would likely mean he would be out of the first-team regardless. If Willy Gnonto is being kept out of the starting XI, it's within reason that he'd be warming the bench; but that may not be enough for Bournemouth to keep him at the club.

Leeds United - winger appearances in the Championship, 2023/24 Games Starts Crysencio Summerville 24 22 Daniel James 25 21 Willy Gnonto 21 7 Jaidon Anthony 19 2

It's clear the Tigers are chasing a winger who can mirror the efforts of Jaden Philogene on the opposite flank, and with Georginio Rutter also able to produce wonders if, in any case, a winger needs to come on - alongside Patrick Bamford starting to get back to his best - he could cover that role, leaving Anthony free to make a loan switch to the other side of Yorkshire.

Nathan Redmond

Hull may be asking for multiple favours from Burnley given their decision to recall Twine, but they're fortunate that the Clarets have wingers aplenty who could come in and take his spot. Nathan Redmond is one, and having signed for the Lancashire outfit in the summer, it's fair to say his career hasn't exactly blossomed under Vincent Kompany.

Zero starts for the club and just 12 Premier League appearances averaging just under 11 minutes per outing shows that he's not in the first team picture at Turf Moor, and as Burnley's second-oldest winger behind Johann Berg Gudmundsson, you could envisage the former Norwich and Southampton man leaving to allow other youngsters the chance to shine. Hull could offer him a new home in the north and at 29, Redmond could impress for a long time.