A host of clubs are said to be interested in Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto, both in his homeland of Italy and domestically in England.

A saga involving the 20-year-old Italian attacker transpired in the summer, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

The winger then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

Leeds reportedly turned down a bid of £25 million from Everton in the summer, according to Sky Sports. They also claimed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but slowly rose to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

More recently, Serie A outfits, Roma and Lazio were reported to be keen on the Italian international according to Teamtalk. However, in August, it was reported by London World that Spurs were interested in Gnonto following Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich earlier that month.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The interest is vast, and Gnonto's lack of regular game time recently could see him depart West Yorkshire, with his future likely to be a topic of conversation between now and January.

Here, we take a look at some potential replacements the Whites could target as ideal replacements for the winger if he is granted his wish from August's saga.

1 Oscar Bobb

If Gnonto were to depart, it could mean a retooling of Leeds' forward line, due to the fact most of their wingers prefer the left-hand side, including Gnonto. Ian Poveda is their only specialist right-winger, with the likes of Dan James and Crysencio Summerville generally better off the left flank but capable of playing on the right when required.

One promising youngster they should have their eye on is Man City's latest talent on their conveyor belt, in the form of Oscar Bobb. The 20-year-old is a full Norway international already, with four caps and a goal under his belt, too. After ripping up the Premier League 2, he has made sporadic appearances from the bench for City's first-team, but the best way to fulfill his potential would be to play more regularly, and a left-footed right-winger is an ideal fit into Farke's attacking unit.

Bobb has seven senior appearances for the Champions and claimed one assist so far this season but could explode with Leeds, with his dribbling and directness a nightmare to defend against, as well as his ability to hit the touchline or drift into the half spaces.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

A more experienced option could be the Crystal Palace winger, who is a player that attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year. It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, he remained at Palace.

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City were keen on bringing the exciting youngster to their respective clubs in this transfer window. The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign and dazzled with his speed and directness, as well as showcasing his two-footed ability.

He has played eight times in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season but with only two starts in the EFL Cup, and a loan may be the best thing for his development come January, if Palace change their stance on him by then. Leeds would be an excellent temporary home for him on their right flank, helping to fix their issue, in the same way, Bobb would whilst giving Rak-Sakyi exposure at a higher level in a promotion-chasing team.

3 Amad Diallo

Man United winger Amad Diallo could be an excellent loan addition for many Championship sides in January, including former club Sunderland and promotion-chasing Leeds. The Ivorian headed back to Old Trafford from his loan spell with the Black Cats this summer after it ended in disappointment in the play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

The winger spent a solitary season in the North East, but it was a very successful loan spell away from the Red Devils, with Diallo making a massive impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push in the Championship.

Diallo has not been involved at all so far back in Manchester, taking his spot as an unused substitute in some of their games. Leeds won't wish to do their bitter rivals any favours, but Diallo is arguably a better, more dynamic option in their forward line than either of Bobb or Rak-Sakyi and it would be a real coup to sign him in some capacity if the Whites can.

4 Jack Clarke

Perhaps the most ambitious potential signing of them all though, would be re-signing Jack Clarke. He moved at a very young age from Leeds to Spurs which cost a reported £10 million with add-ons, but it was not a successful transfer, prompting them to loan him to second tier clubs to recapture that early potential.

He would not be a player to play on the right and retool Leeds' attack, but an option to directly replace and upgrade on Gnonto. Summerville and Clarke are arguably the two best and most in-form wingers in the Championship currently, meaning it would cost a fair amount to pry him away from Sunderland, who have had to fend off plenty of interest in Clarke recently.

The winger has continued where he left off from last season and has contributed nine goals and one assist in 16 games in all competitions already to carry Mowbray’s side into the play-off picture once again. Last year, the left-sided forward scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season upon Sunderland's return to the second tier from League One.

It's unlikely that the Black Cats will be keen to sell in January, and especially not to a rival club in the same division. Clarke is key to their plans, but it's a player that Leeds should have on their radar long-term. The 23-year-old is one of the best ball-carriers and dribblers in the league, and - much like Gnonto - he is one of the most frightening players in transition. He could be an asset for now and the Premier League if Leeds get there. Pushing the boat out may be worth it should Gnonto depart.