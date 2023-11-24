Highlights Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's contract situation puts Leicester City at risk of losing two key players.

Leicester should consider Krystian Bielik from Birmingham City as a potential replacement for Ndidi.

Jairo Riedewald and Florian Neuhaus are also viable options to fill the void left by Ndidi's potential departure.

Wilfred Ndidi seems to be edging ever closer to the exit at Leicester City.

The Nigerian international has been a stalwart in the middle of the park at the King Power for a number of years now but his tenure may well be coming to an end.

When speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United man Carlton Palmer had this to say on the situation. "Leicester are fighting a losing battle to keep Ndidi and Iheanacho. Both players are out of contract in the summer.”

Palmer went on to say: "Ndidi, in particular, has been key to Leicester's early success and is undoubtedly one of their best players. He's made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and picking up four assists.”

With this in mind, here are four players that the Foxes could target as they look to fill the Ndidi-sized void.

1 Krystian Bielik

Kicking things off in the current division that Leicester City find themselves in, the Championship.

Birmingham City were flying high under the management of John Eustace and so there was a positive atmosphere in and around St. Andrews, but that seems to have changed dramatically.

The poor start to Wayne Rooney’s managerial stint may open the door further for Leicester to tempt a player away from Birmingham.

Former Arsenal youngster Krystian Bielik worked with Rooney at Derby County, which works in the favour of the Manchester United and England icon, but Leicester must be such an attractive destination at the moment.

Enzo Maresca’s side are making light work of the Championship and promotion is most definitely on the horizon and Bielik’s versatility could work wonders at the King Power.

2 Jairo Riedewald

Now onto the league which Leicester will be hoping to return to in a swift manner, the Premier League.

The Foxes spent over £25 million on the trio of Harry Winks, Tom Cannon, and Conor Coady, showing that the club are willing to punch above their weight in the transfer market following relegation.

They could work this magic once again if they turned their attention to Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald.

Riedewald, who is just 27, has played just 87 league minutes thus far with Malian international Cheick Doucoure dominating the Palace midfield after arriving from Lens in 2022.

The Dutchman has made one start and one substitute appearance for the Eagles so the chance to play regularly in a potentially title-winning season at Leicester could easily appeal to him.

3 Florian Neuhaus

Heading abroad now and looking at a team or an individual who is struggling is on the agenda once again.

Borussia Monchengladbach have previously challenged for Champions League football and whilst it is still early on in the season, they currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga with just three wins from 11.

Florian Neuhaus has started six of these league games and his estimated value on Transfermarkt has plummeted in the last year or two.

In February 2021, Neuhaus’ value reached a career-high of roughly £35 million but now it is at around just £10 million.

This is still a sizable fee but Leicester are no strangers to putting their money where their mouth is and Neuhaus could get back to his best with the English club at the age of 26.

4 Fran Beltran

Finally, to Spain where Celta Vigo really are struggling.

They have avoided relegation out of the Primera Division in years gone by thanks to the magic of Iago Aspas but at 36 now, one has to wonder if he is still capable of such a feat.

Players like Brais Mendez, Gabri Veiga, and Javi Galan have moved on to bigger and better things in the last season or two and Fran Beltran could be someone that follows this trend.

The 24-year-old can play as an out-and-out defensive midfielder or as more of a rudimentary central midfielder, meaning he could partner Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall well.

Beltran has featured in all 13 of Celta’s league outings to date and so a bigger fee may be needed to sign him in January, but Leicester City are no strangers to showing great ambition.