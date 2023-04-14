Tom Cannon's January move from Everton to Preston North End on loan has been a big success.

Just as North End did with Cameron Archer in January 2022, the club have once again offered the opportunity to a young Premier League striker to show what they can do on the pitch.

After a slow start, with just one goal in his first nine league matches for the club, Cannon has been prolific in recent weeks.

Indeed, he has added six goals to his tally in the last six games, helping put Preston in contention for a play-off place.

Who could replace Tom Cannon at Preston?

When he does return to Everton, it will be a huge loss for North End, who will surely look to the Premier League loan market once again next season.

With that in mind, below, we've picked our four strikers the club could target next season, not necessarily as like-for-like replacements for Cannon in terms of skillset, but in terms of ability to come in and potentially be able to score goals.

Keinan Davis

Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis could be one name Preston target for a loan deal this summer.

Davis has spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Watford, but has really struggled, and scored just six goals this season.

He has looked a shadow of the player we saw help fire Forest to promotion in 2021/22, and the likelihood is, he won't feature for Villa's first team next season.

At 25, Davis' contract at Villa expires in 2024, but until then, Preston could certainly offer him the chance to show the form he did at Forest, and be the benefactors of it.

Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt could be another Premier League loan deal the club could strike in order to replace the striking vacancy left by Tom Cannon.

Gelhardt is on loan at Sunderland at the moment, and is just finding his feet in the second tier.

It would not be a great surprise to see him head out on loan once again next season, then, given he has hardly pulled up any trees in the second tier, and Preston could potentially be a destination.

The club were previously interested in him last season.

Rodrigo Muniz

Another player who could potentially head out on loan from the Premier League this summer is Rodrigo Muniz.

Sent to Middlesbrough for the 22/23 season, things have not worked out at the Riverside, with Muniz not fancied much by Michael Carrick.

There is a player in there somewhere, though, and perhaps Preston could be the ones to unlock it.

It certainly seems unlikely Muniz will feature for Fulham's first team much, so another loan could be on the cards.

George Hirst

Leicester City's George Hirst is another forward that could be available on loan, meaning he could potentially replace Tom Cannon.

Currently at Ipswich, he has four goals in 15 League One matches this season, but has previously been more prolific in the division.

Things did not work out at Blackburn earlier in the season in terms of the opportunities he was given, but it would be interesting to see what he could do in the Championship if given a run of games.

At 24, it's an important season coming up for the striker, entering the final few seasons of his Leicester contract.