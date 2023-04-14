Sunderland are still in the mix for a top six finish this season, which is a good achievement for the newly-promoted side.

It’s all the more impressive when you consider the bad luck they’ve had with injuries this season. Tony Mowbray has had to do without several key men at different points, with Ross Stewart’s absence arguably the one that has hit Sunderland the hardest.

The Scotsman has established himself as the key man on Wearside, but he has managed just 13 appearances this season. In that period, he has scored ten times and registered three assists, so there’s no doubting his quality, and Mowbray will no doubt feel that the team would be in the top six if Stewart had stayed fit.

However, Sunderland may have to plan for life without the ex-Ross County man, as his contract expires in 2024, and he has been linked with a move away.

Of course, the Black Cats will be desperate to keep Stewart, but the recruitment team will be planning for life without the 26-year-old, who may have to be sold in the summer if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

And, here we look at FOUR players who Sunderland should consider to replace Stewart…

Lyndon Dykes

Another Scottish striker who has a deal that runs out in just over 12 months time is QPR’s Lyndon Dykes.

Like Stewart, he is a powerful number nine that leads the line well, and whilst he isn’t as clinical in front of goal, you could argue that he does more for the team with his hold-up play.

There’s no real risk with this deal, as Dykes is proven at this level, and his performances for the national team are hugely impressive. He could be the focal point that Sunderland need, and he would give the side a different dynamic in the final third.

Sory Kaba

Due to Stewart’s physicality, Sunderland are going to need a big man to come in to replace the Scotsman should he go, and Sory Kaba would be an interesting addition.

Currently on loan at Cardiff from Midtjylland, Kaba has scored five goals in 11 games since January, which is an impressive return for a struggling side. He is another who can link play with his back to goal, but he also has decent mobility that could make him a very useful asset to Mowbray’s side.

Kaba’s performances at Cardiff will have attracted attention, but there’s a deal to be done with the Danish side, and Sunderland will appeal to the player when he weighs up his options this summer.

Bojan Miovski

Bojan Miovski has enjoyed a fine debut season in Scotland with Aberdeen, where he has managed 15 goals in the league so far.

Whilst the Scottish league isn’t viewed favourably by fans in England, the fact Miovski has coped with the physicality suggests he would be able to adapt to the Championship. And, his 15 goals prove he has the instincts you would want from a number nine.

The Dons would be reluctant to sell, but the reality is that they may not be able to resist a decent bid for their key man. Meanwhile, at 23, Sunderland would be getting a player who could star at the Stadium of Light for the years to come.

Keiffer Moore

Finally, Keiffer Moore is sure to be available in the summer, as he has found game time hard to come by at Bournemouth since the January window.

Championship fans will know all about the giant Welsh international, who has proven himself at this level in the past. Again, he would be the focal point that Sunderland need to replace Stewart, and he is also better in terms of linking the play, and with his mobility, than he is given credit for due to his size.

He hit 20 goals for Cardiff in the second tier a few years ago, and he could replicate those numbers if he had a full season with the Black Cats.