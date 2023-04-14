QPR will be hoping Monday’s 2-2 draw away at West Bromwich Albion will be the first step in the R's climbing away from the relegation zone.

The Rs went 2-0 down within 13 minutes after Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi put the hosts ahead. However, the Hoops quickly responded, with Lyndon Dykes grabbing a goal 10 minutes later before a second-half equaliser from Chris Martin secured a point for Gareth Ainsworth’s men.

QPR have been on a dreadful run of form for months now, but Monday’s draw showed there is life in this team, and Ainsworth will now be hoping they can take that spirit into Saturday’s game against Coventry City.

As focus will be on these final five games of the season and making sure they secure their safety, this upcoming summer transfer window may be a crucial one for both the club and manager.

Should they seal their safety, you would expect some of these players to be moved on in the summer. One is striker, Dykes, who has had a disappointing campaign by his standards, and this summer may present QPR with their final chance to cash in on the Scotsman.

On Monday, Dykes grabbed just his seventh goal of the Championship season, his worst return in a Hoops shirt to date.

Who should QPR sign to replace Lyndon Dykes?

Here at FLW, we have looked at four realistic targets QPR should consider if Dykes did leave this summer…

Jerry Yates

Yates has been Blackpool’s main source of goals this season, and with the Tangerines looking destined for League One, it could be said that the 26-year-old will be a wanted man this summer.

The striker has so far netted 12 times in 38 appearances for the Seasiders, and that has been in a side that has been sitting around the bottom end of the Championship for most of the campaign.

The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and it therefore probably represents the last chance Blackpool have in selling the striker for a reasonable fee.

Yates has previously been the subject of interest from Premier League sides as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers. However, it is unclear if that interest still remains, but as long as QPR are in the Championship next season there is no doubt Yates could be a decent replacement for Dykes.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris is currently the League One top goalscorer with 24 goals and has been Peterborough United’s main man yet again.

The 28-year-old has been the leading man in getting Peterborough back in play-off contention in League One. The striker has once again shown his natural scoring instinct in the EFL, and if Peterborough fail to get promoted this season, it could be argued that Clarke-Harris may want a different challenge.

Not only in League One, but Clarke-Harris also showed that he is capable in the Championship, netting 12 times last season as Posh were relegated to League One.

It is no surprise that there has been Championship interest in Clarke-Harris, with Watford and Sunderland being credited with an interest in the past.

Therefore, with his tally this season you have to say that Clarke-Harris would be a shrewd replacement for Dykes should he move on.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for QPR?

Grant is likely to be a player who is free to leave West Brom this summer after falling down the pecking order at the club.

The 25-year-old made a big-money move to The Hawthorns from Huddersfield Town in October 2020, but despite an excellent season in the second tier last season, in which he managed to score 18 goals, his game time has become limited this season under Carlos Corberan.

The striker has surprisingly not started a Championship game since November and was inches away of sealing a move to Swansea City in January before it collapsed.

Grant has shown that he is a capable goalscorer at this level and with him seemingly coming to the end of his time at the Hawthorns, the 25-year-old may be a player available for a cut-price deal.

Kevin Nisbet

Kevin Nisbet is another type of striker that could be an ideal replacement for a striker like Dykes.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and during his time at the club he has made 94 appearances, netting 36 times, and collecting 12 assists.

The Scotsman has played 12 times in the league this season and has managed nine goals, and he could be a player that QPR consider, as it wouldn’t be the first time that the Rs have turned to the Scottish Premiership.

Nisbet nearly secured a January move to Millwall, but it fell through late on. The one concern with Nisbet is that he has a poor injury record, and it is probably a factor in why he hasn’t moved from Hibs before now.

However, when he does play, Nisbet has shown what he is all about. He is a striker that is capable of finding space, has good technique, and it’s clear he knows where the back of the net is.