West Bromwich Albion's promotion hopes suffered a further setback as they were held at home by struggling Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

The Baggies played out a 2-2 draw with the R's at The Hawthorns, but looked to be firmly in control of the game when Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ayaji gave them a two-goal lead after 13 minutes.

However, goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin completed an impressive comeback from the visitors, who had further chances and were unlucky not to come away with all three points after a dominant second-half performance.

It was another blow to Albion's fading play-off hopes, with the Baggies now without a win in their last four games.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit 11th in the Championship table, five points from the play-off places with just six games remaining.

The Spaniard is facing a busy summer at the club, with the prospect of potentially having to sell some of his key players due to the club's financial situation.

One player who will likely be departing is Karlan Grant, who has fallen out of favour since Corberan's arrival, starting just one league game since early November.

Grant scored 18 goals for the club last season, but Corberan has preferred Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike this campaign, with Grant seeing a last minute deadline day loan move to Swansea City collapse in January.

We've taken a look at four realistic upgrades the club could consider should Grant move on this summer.

Jerry Yates

Yates has had an outstanding season despite playing in a struggling Blackpool side, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides including Bournemouth and Brentford, as well as Scottish giants Rangers ahead of the January transfer window, but they may have moved onto other targets after a quieter second half of the season for Yates.

The Seasiders are looking almost certain to be relegated this season, meaning it will be incredibly hard for them to hold on to Yates and they may be forced to sell for a lower price as he enters the last year of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris is currently League One's top scorer with 24 goals to his name.

The 28-year-old has a prolific record in the third tier and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with clubs including Watford and Sunderland among those previously credited with an interest.

Clarke-Harris has proven he is also capable of finding the back of the net in the Championship, having scored a decent return of 12 goals for Posh as they were relegated last season.

The prospect of a move to The Hawthorns is an exciting move with creative players such as Jed Wallace and John Swift providing the service for Clarke-Harris and he should certainly be one name on the club's list of targets, although Posh will likely command a significant fee for their talisman.

Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has struggled in the Premier League since his move to Southampton last summer.

The 26-year-old is yet to start in the league under new Saints boss Ruben Selles and has been left out of the matchday squad altogether for the previous two games, so he is likely to depart if Selles remains in charge beyond the summer.

League One promotion contenders Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Armstrong should they win promotion, but the Baggies could be a more attractive proposition if they were to make an offer.

Armstrong scored 28 league goals during his last season in the second tier for Blackburn Rovers and his potential availability should put Albion on alert.

Cameron Archer

Archer is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough, scoring six goals and providing four assists since his January loan move from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old has given Boro a different attacking dimension and is proving his Championship goalscoring credentials further after his excellent stint with Preston North End last season.

There are question marks over Archer's future at his parent club, with Unai Emery likely to pursue ambitious targets in the summer at Villa Park as the club look to push for European football.

It is also unknown whether Boro would want to keep hold of Archer if they were promoted, meaning he could be available for a second tier loan once again next campaign.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Archer in the summer, but Albion should certainly join the race.