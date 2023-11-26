Highlights Joe Rodon has had a significant impact at Leeds United since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, potentially leading to a permanent transfer.

If a permanent deal for Rodon falls through, Leeds United may consider alternative options such as Paddy McNair, Nathan Wood, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, or Andrew Omobamidele.

These potential alternatives offer solid options at the Championship level and could be advantageous for Leeds United in their pursuit of promotion.

After joining Leeds United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, Joe Rodon has gone on to have a real impact thus far.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has played 13 Championship matches under Daniel Farke so far, becoming a real mainstay at the heart of Leeds United's defence.

If Rodon keeps up his current levels of performance, Leeds United will no doubt be keen to make his stay at Elland Road permanent, and in recent days, some reports have surfaced suggesting they may have a chance of doing so.

For example, the Express recently claimed that Spurs could look to use Willy Gnonto in some sort of swap deal that would see Rodon sign on the dotted line at Elland Road permanently.

Joe Rodon's playing career so far, per division, according to Transfermarkt. League Matches Played Championship 65 Premier League 15 Ligue 1 16 League Two 12 Stats correct as of 22/11/23

Of course, there is every chance that Leeds do not want to include Gnonto in a deal, though, and that they may not be able to secure any permanent deal for Rodon.

In that eventuality, we've identified four potential alternatives that the club could turn to.

Paddy McNair

One player that Leeds United could potentially target in the event of failing to snap up Joe Rodon is Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair.

The 28-year-old still features regularly for Middlesbrough, but with his contract up next summer, there were rumours that the club were prepared to listen to offers for him during the summer.

This suggests that Boro do not see him as part of their long-term plans, which could mean McNair is available on a free transfer next summer.

The Northern Irish international is a good player at Championship level and would be a solid squad option if Leeds won promotion.

Nathan Wood

Another player to see their contract expire next summer is Swansea City's Nathan Wood.

If that happens, Leeds would be foolish not to consider a move.

Wood was linked with Southampton this past summer, with Saints' boss Russell Martin, whom he worked under at Swansea, believing he can go right to the top of the game.

At 21, he has plenty of ability and potential.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

This one could depend on Southampton's fate, and indeed Leeds' own, but if they go up, and the Saints don't, Taylor Harwood-Bellis would certainly be a player to target.

The young central defender has more than proven himself at Championship level, and with an opportunity to impress in the Premier League unlikely to come at Man City, Leeds could make a move.

Harwood-Bellis has had five loan spells in recent seaons, and surely the defender would love the chance to find a permanent home, especially if Premier League football were to be on offer.

It's certainly one for Leeds to consider.

Andrew Omobamidele

This may seem an odd one considering he has just moved to Nottingham Forest this past summer, but things have not worked out there just yet.

In fact, Omobamidele is yet to even make the bench for his new club, never mind make his debut.

It must be an incredibly frustrating time for the 21-year-old, and if his situation remains unchanged come the summer, he will surely be pushing for an exit.

If he were to leave, Leeds should certainly consider targeting him given the talent and potential he has previously exhibited.